Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,581 in the last 365 days.

ProvenBase Launches Sourcing Technology Built For Diversity

ProvenBase, the first talent sourcing technology platform built solely to address the business need for diverse talent, is announcing their launch at Sourcecon.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProvenBase (https://www.provenbase.com/), as the first talent sourcing technology platform built solely to address the business need for diverse talent, is announcing their launch at Sourcecon Digital 2.0 on March 9th, 2021.

“There are three issues that hinder organizations in diversifying: 1) not having the active knowledge, 2) not having the time, and/or 3) not having the resources. ProvenBase solves all of those issues by finding the best diverse candidates that meet an organization's needs in seconds.” Bill Boorman - Talent Industry Technology Advisor & Lead Advisor to ProvenBase.

There is data that suggests a company is almost 3X more likely to hire a diverse candidate, if they have diverse prospects identified prior to posting a job requisition. However many hiring leaders struggle in having the time, resources, and/ or active knowledge to find these prospects. ProvenBase solves these issues by being intentionally inclusive and bringing an unparalleled solution to the market. ProvenBase supplies that knowledge through their advanced algorithms that AI powered solutions including machine learning, neural networks and natural language processing, to identify diverse candidates quickly.

“ProvenBase’s unique approach ensures candidates are contacted based on their skills and experiences, which ensures under represented groups are not just part of a recruiter's pipeline, but they are actually contacted.” said Ravi Tandra - ProvenBase Founder & CEO. “Our templates have been created by experts leveraging powerful analytics around diversity and candidate communication so users can see what their talent pool is comprised of and what messages and mediums are most effective.”

Learn more about ProvenBase’s Sourcing Technology at https://www.provenbase.com/

About ProvenBase
ProvenBase is tackling the problem of sourcing diverse candidates in an unbiased fashion, using AI-powered solutions and is already entrusted by customers such as App Annie, Nutanix, Nortek Security & Growth From Knowledge. ProvenBase is a privately held company headquartered in Washington, DC. Follow ProvenBase on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn, or learn more at https://www.provenbase.com/.

All trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Related Links https://www.provenbase.com/


Media Enquiries :
Genoa Martell
Head of Marketing
genoa.martell@provenbase.com


Investor Enquiries :
Miki Dutt
COO
miki.dutt@provenbase.com


Sales Enquiries :
Ravi Tandra
Founder & CEO
ravi@provenbase.com

Nancee Yago
Head of Sales
nancee.yago@provenbase.com

Genoa Martell
ProvenBase
genoa.martell@provenbase.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

ProvenBase Launches Sourcing Technology Built For Diversity

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.