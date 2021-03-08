ProvenBase Launches Sourcing Technology Built For Diversity
ProvenBase, the first talent sourcing technology platform built solely to address the business need for diverse talent, is announcing their launch at Sourcecon.WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProvenBase (https://www.provenbase.com/), as the first talent sourcing technology platform built solely to address the business need for diverse talent, is announcing their launch at Sourcecon Digital 2.0 on March 9th, 2021.
“There are three issues that hinder organizations in diversifying: 1) not having the active knowledge, 2) not having the time, and/or 3) not having the resources. ProvenBase solves all of those issues by finding the best diverse candidates that meet an organization's needs in seconds.” Bill Boorman - Talent Industry Technology Advisor & Lead Advisor to ProvenBase.
There is data that suggests a company is almost 3X more likely to hire a diverse candidate, if they have diverse prospects identified prior to posting a job requisition. However many hiring leaders struggle in having the time, resources, and/ or active knowledge to find these prospects. ProvenBase solves these issues by being intentionally inclusive and bringing an unparalleled solution to the market. ProvenBase supplies that knowledge through their advanced algorithms that AI powered solutions including machine learning, neural networks and natural language processing, to identify diverse candidates quickly.
“ProvenBase’s unique approach ensures candidates are contacted based on their skills and experiences, which ensures under represented groups are not just part of a recruiter's pipeline, but they are actually contacted.” said Ravi Tandra - ProvenBase Founder & CEO. “Our templates have been created by experts leveraging powerful analytics around diversity and candidate communication so users can see what their talent pool is comprised of and what messages and mediums are most effective.”
Learn more about ProvenBase’s Sourcing Technology at https://www.provenbase.com/
About ProvenBase
ProvenBase is tackling the problem of sourcing diverse candidates in an unbiased fashion, using AI-powered solutions and is already entrusted by customers such as App Annie, Nutanix, Nortek Security & Growth From Knowledge. ProvenBase is a privately held company headquartered in Washington, DC. Follow ProvenBase on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn, or learn more at https://www.provenbase.com/.
All trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.
Related Links https://www.provenbase.com/
Media Enquiries :
Genoa Martell
Head of Marketing
genoa.martell@provenbase.com
Investor Enquiries :
Miki Dutt
COO
miki.dutt@provenbase.com
Sales Enquiries :
Ravi Tandra
Founder & CEO
ravi@provenbase.com
Nancee Yago
Head of Sales
nancee.yago@provenbase.com
Genoa Martell
ProvenBase
genoa.martell@provenbase.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn