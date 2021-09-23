ProvenBase Hosts Diversity and Inclusion Webinar with Logitech, Graebel and 3P & T Leaders
ProvenBase is hosting a webinar this September 28, 2021,Tuesday at 3 pm EST discussing diversity and inclusion in the workplace during the “Great Reshuffle”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProvenBase is set to host a webinar online this September 28, 2021, Tuesday at 3 pm-4 pm EST discussing diversity and inclusion in the workplace during the time of “Great Reshuffle” resulting from the impact of the pandemic and major catalyst events in society.
International Expert Panelists include Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell, Global DEI Head of Graebel, Valencia Culbreath, and 3P and T CyberSecurity Recruiting CEO Catherine Tanner.
The webinar will focus on the significance of leadership and how it plays a major role in changing the current paradigm of diversification and inclusion within different organizations for all sizes, small and large enterprise. Each organization need to attract, recruit, and retain diverse talent that will align to their culture and values, and it poses a huge challenge during these critical times to reach Diversity and Inclusion goals.
During the webinar, panelists will discuss hiring efforts and what steps organizations must take to embrace diversification and inclusion during this time of massive change with the pandemic, the “Great Resignation”, workforce preferring flexibility and remote jobs, childcare crisis, and more.
ProvenBase CEO Ravi Tandra says this webinar will also take a closer look at how organizational leadership accountability can impact D & I initiatives. The event will be moderated by Iris Smith, ProvenBase Chief of Enterprise Relations.
For more information or to register, please go to the event page at https://provenbase.com/home-page/webinars/86384108204
ABOUT PROVENBASE
At ProvenBase, we strongly believe modern hiring will be defined by diversity, and we are here to help. We tackle the challenges of sourcing diverse candidates with a novel and unbiased approach, using proprietary machine-learning technology and tools. ProvenBase is an intentionally inclusive platform. As a B2B enterprise solution, we differentiate ourselves from many recruitment solutions by focusing entirely and exclusively on diversity, delivering results. This enables ProvenBase to help enterprises to find the best talent by mitigating the unconscious bias and having a sufficiently balanced candidate pipeline to reach their diversity goals. ProvenBase is here to help companies with the know-how, save time and resources, and make the best hiring decisions.
