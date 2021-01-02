Submit Release
News Search

There were 629 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,722 in the last 365 days.

Troop G Weekly Report - 12/27/2021 - 01/02/2022

On 12/31/2021, Tr. Ellis stopped Yvon Gom Kidiamene (18) of Sanford on the ME turnpike for failing to obey a traffic control device northbound in Saco. He was found to not have a valid driver’s license. He was summonsed and a licensed driver drove the vehicle away.

On 12/31/2021, Tr. Ellis stopped Kayla Parent (28) of Brunswick on the ME turnpike for erratic operation southbound in Saco. She was put through field sobriety tests, found to be impaired, and arrested. She was taken to Saco PD for a breathalyzer test. She blew over the legal limit and was charged with operating under the influence and operating after suspension.

On 12/31/2021, Cpl. Peckham attempted to stop a black BMW in Falmouth on I-95 after receiving two erratic operation complaints as well as no registration plates. The vehicle attempted to elude and crashed on I-495 in the EZ Pass lane. Elijah Cambrola (18) of Kennebunk was arrested and charged with eluding, reckless conduct, failure to stop, criminal speed, driving to endanger, operating w/o license, failure to register, duty to inform law enforcement and having loaded firearm in motor vehicle. Passenger James Marr (22) of Biddeford was arrested on a warrant. Tr. Parks, Tr. Willard, and Tr. Anstett assisted.

On 12/31/2021, Cpl. Peckham checked on stranded motorist, Charles Richardson (39) of Lewiston, on I-95 in Gray. Richardson was wanted on an FTA warrant and was PR bailed with a new Lewiston court date.

On 12/31/2021, Sgt. Wilkinson and Cpl. Physic responded to a crash southbound on I-95 in the area of mile marker 2 in Kittery. A front tire to the tractor unit blew. The operator lost control of the unit and the trailer struck the center median guardrail and the Wilson Road overpass causing the Poland Spring water bottles to be ejected from the trailer which subsequently covered the highway. The operator was not injured, and no other vehicles were involved. Lanes 1 and 2 southbound were shut down for a considerable amount of time for cleanup; however, lane 3 remained opened throughout. The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit (CVEU) was notified. Kittery Police and Fire Departments assisted. MTA personnel assessed the damage to the bridge abutment.

On 01/01/2022, Sgt Pappas arrested Taylor Couture for OUI.  She blew over the legal limit.

On 01/02/2022, Tr. Ellis contacted Christopher Berry (52) of Scarborough on the ME turnpike southbound in South Portland. His driver’s license was found to be suspended. He was charged with operating after suspension. A licensed driver drove the vehicle away.

On 01/02/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Thonglo Chanthapho (56) of Sanford for speeding 105/70 and unsafe passing on the ME turnpike northbound in Kennebunk. The ME turnpike was under a winter weather caution and plows were active in the area. He was charged with driving to endanger. His vehicle was towed away.

You just read:

Troop G Weekly Report - 12/27/2021 - 01/02/2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.