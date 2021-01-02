Troop G Weekly Report - 12/27/2021 - 01/02/2022

On 12/31/2021, Tr. Ellis stopped Yvon Gom Kidiamene (18) of Sanford on the ME turnpike for failing to obey a traffic control device northbound in Saco. He was found to not have a valid driver’s license. He was summonsed and a licensed driver drove the vehicle away.

On 12/31/2021, Tr. Ellis stopped Kayla Parent (28) of Brunswick on the ME turnpike for erratic operation southbound in Saco. She was put through field sobriety tests, found to be impaired, and arrested. She was taken to Saco PD for a breathalyzer test. She blew over the legal limit and was charged with operating under the influence and operating after suspension.

On 12/31/2021, Cpl. Peckham attempted to stop a black BMW in Falmouth on I-95 after receiving two erratic operation complaints as well as no registration plates. The vehicle attempted to elude and crashed on I-495 in the EZ Pass lane. Elijah Cambrola (18) of Kennebunk was arrested and charged with eluding, reckless conduct, failure to stop, criminal speed, driving to endanger, operating w/o license, failure to register, duty to inform law enforcement and having loaded firearm in motor vehicle. Passenger James Marr (22) of Biddeford was arrested on a warrant. Tr. Parks, Tr. Willard, and Tr. Anstett assisted.

On 12/31/2021, Cpl. Peckham checked on stranded motorist, Charles Richardson (39) of Lewiston, on I-95 in Gray. Richardson was wanted on an FTA warrant and was PR bailed with a new Lewiston court date.

On 12/31/2021, Sgt. Wilkinson and Cpl. Physic responded to a crash southbound on I-95 in the area of mile marker 2 in Kittery. A front tire to the tractor unit blew. The operator lost control of the unit and the trailer struck the center median guardrail and the Wilson Road overpass causing the Poland Spring water bottles to be ejected from the trailer which subsequently covered the highway. The operator was not injured, and no other vehicles were involved. Lanes 1 and 2 southbound were shut down for a considerable amount of time for cleanup; however, lane 3 remained opened throughout. The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit (CVEU) was notified. Kittery Police and Fire Departments assisted. MTA personnel assessed the damage to the bridge abutment.

On 01/01/2022, Sgt Pappas arrested Taylor Couture for OUI. She blew over the legal limit.

On 01/02/2022, Tr. Ellis contacted Christopher Berry (52) of Scarborough on the ME turnpike southbound in South Portland. His driver’s license was found to be suspended. He was charged with operating after suspension. A licensed driver drove the vehicle away.

On 01/02/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Thonglo Chanthapho (56) of Sanford for speeding 105/70 and unsafe passing on the ME turnpike northbound in Kennebunk. The ME turnpike was under a winter weather caution and plows were active in the area. He was charged with driving to endanger. His vehicle was towed away.