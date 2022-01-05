AcademicInfluence.com Series Ranks the Top Colleges & Universities in the Most Popular Disciplines

Research universities, liberal arts colleges, and online degree programs—which rank the best for the 22 most commonly chosen fields of study? AcademicInfluence.com puts these rankings and additional resources in one convenient place for students.

GEORGETOWN, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Which colleges and universities excel in a particular field of study? Which are the best among on-campus research universities and liberal arts colleges? Which are the best online degrees in each discipline?

There’s a lot of information out there for students to process.

To ease the task of finding leading schools in the majors student want, AcademicInfluence.com announces a complete set of “By Discipline” rankings covering bachelor’s degree programs in 22 fields of study:

AcademicInfluence.com College & University Rankings by Discipline

For each discipline below, AcademicInfluence.com includes an overview of the discipline, ranks the best research universities, the best liberal arts schools, the best online degree programs, and the top schools in each state:

• Anthropology

• Biology

• Business

• Chemistry

• Communications

• Computer Science

• Criminal Justice

• Earth Science

• Economics

• Education

• Engineering

• English

• History

• Math

• Nursing

• Philosophy

• Physics

• Political Science

• Psychology

• Religious Studies

• Social Work

• Sociology

This complete set also features guides on how to major in each field, interviews with academics in the discipline, rankings of the top experts in that field, and even historical overviews of the most popular areas of study. In addition, AcademicInfluence.com provides comprehensive resources for students seeking financial aid, navigating accreditation, and applying for scholarships. Resources also include guides for international students who are applying to U.S. colleges.

“Students want a single stop for resources rather than searching for them scattered across the internet. We heard that frustration, and we’re working to simplify access to every one of our helpful rankings, guides, and tools,” says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and Wake Forest University professor of physics. “Students interested in a bachelor’s degree in a particular field of study can now find a single page that includes everything they need to know. Save time, save effort, and save yourself from the hassle of using other sites.”

In addition to spotlighting specific disciplines, AcademicInfluence.com recently released its comprehensive 2022 ranking of the colleges and universities that excel overall in online higher education:

Best Online Colleges 2022

Why do the rankings at AcademicInfluence.com outperform those of other ranking sites? The reason is the proprietary InfluenceRanking™ Engine—innovative machine-learning technology that scours the web’s top data repositories to map and objectively measure a school’s influence through its students, faculty, staff, and alumni. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this ranking technology.

“Getting into a great school is definitely hard work,” says Macosko. “But we want to reduce the pressure students feel when looking for discipline-specific resources about the world’s top colleges and universities. For instance, if you’re a student seeking a great bachelor’s program in business, you can visit our business discipline page, where you’ll find all the essentials necessary to match up with the right school. This is why AcademicInfluence.com is among the fastest-growing higher ed ranking sites today.”

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent, technology-driven, academic rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.