The Sum Welcomes Experienced Financial Advisor to Team, Relocates to the Woodlands
Marc and Chris each bring different strengths to the team, and Marc’s extensive experience and expertise complement the work Chris and I are already doing.”WOODLANDS, TX, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sum recently added financial advisor Marc Laviage, CFP®, to its team of professionals, enhancing the capabilities of this rapidly-growing wealth management firm.
— Michael Rahn
The Sum welcomed Laviage to its team this fall, allowing the practice to reach a broader network of clients in the Houston area. A personable advisor with more than 25 years of experience in the financial industry, Laviage is excited to work with a team that’s committed to challenging each other and pushing one another to grow. Laviage serves a select number of clients, a choice that allows him to provide each family he works with an ample supply of focused time and attention. He specializes in helping couples transition from work to retirement, and his mission is to help others achieve their lifelong goals with confidence. With The Sum’s fee-based structure, Laviage looks forward to focusing on the work he loves—helping hardworking people navigate life with peace of mind because a trusted professional is looking out for their financial well being.
Since The Sum’s founding in 2018, the practice has also brought on Christopher Melber, CFP,® in the role of advisor and operations specialist. With his talent for research, organization, and anticipating client needs, Melber has enhanced the team’s capabilities and taken The Sum’s client service to a new level of excellence.
“There’s strength in numbers,” said Michael Rahn, CFP®, founder and lead advisor of The Sum. “Marc and Chris each bring different strengths to the team, and Marc’s extensive experience and expertise complement the work Chris and I are already doing. I believe three heads are better than two, and I’m excited about the value they bring to our clients and the practice.”
The firm also recently moved to a new location in The Woodlands. At the corner of Research Forest Drive and Gosling Road, the new office is near the interstate, making it convenient for clients to access from multiple locations. The Sum’s team is especially excited about the casual atmosphere neighboring businesses bring to the space; those businesses include several restaurants, like The Kitchen.
About The Sum
The Sum is a wealth management firm providing financial advising for clients in Houston and other parts of Texas. On a mission to disrupt the financial planning arena, founder Michael Rahn and his team operate in a fee-only structure that allows them to focus solely on their clients’ needs. The firm has grown rapidly in the past three years, and Rahn attributes their success to The Sum’s transparent communication and commitment to meeting not only their clients’ needs, but personal desires for wealth management. The Sum specializes in comprehensive planning for high-net-worth families and successful professionals, providing retirement planning, investment management, estate planning, distribution planning, and more. To learn more about The Sum, visit their website at TheSumPlanning.com.
