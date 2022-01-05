Groove Health Rebrands to EveryDose, Launches Next-Generation Features for AI-Powered Medication Management Mobile App

AI-Powered Platform Helps Patients Stay on Track with Medication Management

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Groove Health, a leading medication management company, announced today that it has rebranded to EveryDose in response to accelerated company growth and a refined corporate vision. The company’s AI-powered medication adherence platform, which includes predictive analytics for enterprises and a highly-rated mobile app for patients, has delivered over 30 million personalized medication interventions to date.

“The name EveryDose reflects our commitment to delivering innovation, support, and peace of mind to patients at every dose,” said Andrew Hourani, Founder & CEO. “Today, seven in 10 Americans take medications but only 50% take them as prescribed, causing up to $300 billion of avoidable costs in the United States per year. Now is the time to bring new and innovative medication adherence technology to market.”

Today, the company also announced new features for its medication management mobile app. The EveryDose app helps users comply with their daily medication regimens through features such as medication reminders, drug-to-drug interaction alerts, and patient education content. The app is powered by Maxwell, a virtual medication assistant that uses AI engagement to interact with users, answer their questions about medications, and provide personalized adherence interventions based upon hundreds of data points.

The new features, which enhance the app experience for patients and caregivers, are currently available to select users and will be released to all users in February. The new features include:

• Family Hub, which allows users to add multiple profiles to the app to track medications for dependents or share progress with loved ones.

• Health Trackers, which allow users to log data for up to 14 health metrics like blood pressure, A1C, and more. Logged data can be shared with doctors directly from the app.

• Refill Reminders, which simplify the medication refill process for users by sending automated alerts when medications are running low. Users can also store information about their pharmacies and prescribing physicians in the app.

For additional information, please visit https://www.everydose.ai.



About EveryDose:

EveryDose is a digital health company committed to improving medication adherence through best-in-class technology. Its AI-powered platform helps patients stay on track with their medications while driving lower costs, better outcomes, and higher quality measures for health plans and health systems. A free version of the EveryDose mobile app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

