autopom! Named Finalist of 2021 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics

autopom! was named a finalist in the 2021 BBB Torch Awards

autopom!, a marketer of Vehicle Protection Plans, has been honored with one of the BBB’s highest recognitions.

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest (BBB) has named autopom! as a finalist for the 2021 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics. The program raises awareness in marketplace ethics and honors businesses that operate with integrity.

“This award is a testament to the team we have here at autopom!,” says Mike Jones, president and CEO. “I’m honored for autopom! to have been named a finalist for this award.”

In an industry filled with robocalls and questionable sales tactics, Jones says his team stands out above the rest because of their personalized customer service and their hands-on approach. They’re helping customers find more than a vehicle protection plan. They’re helping them find peace-of-mind, safety, and security. This company culture is why autopom! has been recognized by CarTalk.com, BestCompany.com, Google Reviews, BBB, and TrustPilot

BBB Torch Awards for Ethics is one of the highest honors BBB bestows upon a company, and is designed to highlight outstanding ethical businesses. Finalists are selected by an independent panel of volunteer community leaders based on criteria established by the International Association of Better Business Bureaus.

All finalists completed an evaluation where they demonstrated their commitment to ethics and trust in four categories: Character, Culture, Customers and Community. Finalists have illustrated the character of their organization’s leadership, how an authentic culture is being fostered, how the company prioritizes its relationship with customers, and the impact the organization is making in their community.

“Honesty builds trust, which is a vital aspect in the success of a business. This is the 5th year that BBB has been recognizing outstanding companies in Orange County for their solid commitment to doing things the right way,” said Shelley Bradley, Director of Signature Events for BBB Serving the Pacific Southwest.

“The Orange County economy is filled with diverse industries, each excelling in their own unique ways. To highlight these exceptional companies, BBB is proud to host the inaugural Torch Award for Ethics celebration in Newport Beach, dedicated to the area's top ethical businesses.”

Winners were announced at the in-person signature event on October 20, 2021 at the Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport in Newport Beach. Finalists, winners and judges were also celebrated through a visual digital campaign on BBB’s social media channels. For a complete list of 2021s BBB Torch Awards for Ethics Winners and Finalists, visit https://www.bbb.org/local/1126/torch-awards-for-ethics/orangecounty/finalists_categories_1-2.



About autopom! autopom! is a BBB accredited, A+ rated marketer of vehicle protection plans offering vehicle service contracts in most states nationwide. In California, autopom! dba autopom! Insurance Services LLC (CA DOI Lic.#0I13220), sells mechanical breakdown insurance to California residents. When your original manufacturer warranty, extended auto warranty, or used car warranty is about to expire, autopom!’s team of licensed agents can help you find a protection plan designed to protect your vehicle and your budget. Learn more about autopom! and request a free quote by calling 1.800.724.8141 or by visiting http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/.

About Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest

For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands and charities they can trust. In 2020, people turned to BBB more than 220 million times for BBB Business Profiles on 6.2 million businesses and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free at BBB.org. The International Association of Better Business Bureaus is the umbrella organization for the local, independent BBBs in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Incorporated locally in 1938, BBB Serving the Pacific Southwest serves Greater Arizona and Southern California, providing critical tools to ignite success including mentorship, online products and access to capital. Our objective expertise educates the community on ethical behavior in the marketplace and how businesses can build trust.

autopom! for Automotive Peace of Mind