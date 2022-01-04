Submit Release
Vālenz® Unveils Solution to High Air Ambulance Costs

Air Ambulance helicopter

71% of air ambulance charges are out-of-network.

— Rob Gelb, Chief Executive Officer
PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To help self-insured employers comply with requirements of the No Surprises Act (NSA) – and to protect plan members from sky-high surprise medical bills for out-of-network emergency air transport – Vālenz® has rolled out a new VMS™-validated solution within its ever-expanding ecosystem. The air ambulance solution creates a defensible qualified payment amount (QPA) for air ambulance services using Valenz’ proprietary repricing methodology. The result is fair pricing that assures a uniform level of protection for out-of-network air ambulance services.

“Recognizing that the January 1 requirements of NSA have a lot of employers chasing new solutions popping up in the market, we want Valenz clients to rest assured that the repricing methodology behind the Valenz air ambulance solution is completely tried and true,” said Rob Gelb, Chief Executive Officer. “In keeping with our long-standing commitment to transparency and balance billing protections, we are thrilled to apply our proven repricing methodology to combat runaway costs for emergency care, including air transport.”

The need is real – and dire. Over the last decade, the median billed charges for air ambulance services have doubled and even tripled (depending on the provider), with a staggering 71% of all air ambulance rides involving an out-of-network charge. As a result, the average cost for an air ambulance has soared to $50,000-$75,000 for helicopter and fixed wing transports, respectively.

By embedding its market-sensitive repricing methodology into air ambulance claim and cost review, Valenz is well ahead of the curve, said Gelb. “While others are working to develop new solutions, Valenz has always used this innovative repricing methodology to lower costs, enhance care and improve outcomes through quality-first care delivery – now we’ve just extended it to air ambulance. It’s all part of our promise to engage early and often for smarter, better, faster and more transparent healthcare.”

For more information about Valenz and how the Valenz ecosystem supports NSA compliance and balance billing protections, visit valenzhealth.com.

