The Equal-i-zer Hitch wins Readers’ Choice Award by RV Magazine
We work to provide the highest-quality, best-performing sway control hitch on the market. One that will keep drivers safer on the road and provide years of comfortable towing.”PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2012, trailer owners have voted for their favorite camping and towing products in the annual Readers' Choice Awards. Voting categories include favorite RV campgrounds, vehicles, and towing products. These awards allow consumers to share what they have learned regarding their favorite RV products and services over the years.
— CEO Jed Anderson
Once again, RV enthusiasts across America have voted the Original Equal-i-zer® Sway Control Hitch as the travel trailer hitch Gold Award winner. Equal-i-zer has been honored 10 times in a row and is the only hitch to have received the Readers' Choice Gold award.
The Original Equal-i-zer Sway Control Hitch has kept families safe on the road for more than 75 years. Manufactured in the USA from 100% American-made steel, it is the only hitch with Integrated 4-Point Sway Control™️. The result is superior sway control performance, excellent weight distribution, exceptional quality, and ease of use.
"We work to provide the highest-quality, best-performing sway control hitch on the market. One that will keep drivers safer on the road and provide years of comfortable towing," said CEO Jed Anderson. "We are honored to receive this award and appreciate the support the Equal-i-zer hitch has received from customers and dealers all over the country."
With a team of in-house engineers, "thousands of hours have been spent testing for quality and safety," says Equal-i-zer hitch Product Engineer Supervisor Jason Harper. "From snow, ice, wind, dust, below freezing, and extreme heat, we have tested the Equal-i-zer hitch in all conditions to provide confidence to all our customers."
For more than 75 years, The Original Equal-i-zer® Sway Control Hitch has been America's Favorite Hitch™. Its patented Integrated 4 Point Sway Control™ design provides ultimate security and peace of mind. The Equal-i-zer Hitch is the superior weight distribution hitch that helps eliminate stressful driving situations while improving braking and steering control. Towing with America's Favorite Hitch™ gives you confidence, peace of mind, and the best protection for your journey.
