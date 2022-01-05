Submit Release
News Search

There were 719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,626 in the last 365 days.

The Equal-i-zer Hitch wins Readers’ Choice Award by RV Magazine

For more than 75 years, The Original Equal-i-zer Sway Control Hitch has kept families safer on the road.

America's Favorite Hitch™

We work to provide the highest-quality, best-performing sway control hitch on the market. One that will keep drivers safer on the road and provide years of comfortable towing.”
— CEO Jed Anderson
PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2012, trailer owners have voted for their favorite camping and towing products in the annual Readers' Choice Awards. Voting categories include favorite RV campgrounds, vehicles, and towing products. These awards allow consumers to share what they have learned regarding their favorite RV products and services over the years.

Once again, RV enthusiasts across America have voted the Original Equal-i-zer® Sway Control Hitch as the travel trailer hitch Gold Award winner. Equal-i-zer has been honored 10 times in a row and is the only hitch to have received the Readers' Choice Gold award.

The Original Equal-i-zer Sway Control Hitch has kept families safe on the road for more than 75 years. Manufactured in the USA from 100% American-made steel, it is the only hitch with Integrated 4-Point Sway Control™️. The result is superior sway control performance, excellent weight distribution, exceptional quality, and ease of use.

"We work to provide the highest-quality, best-performing sway control hitch on the market. One that will keep drivers safer on the road and provide years of comfortable towing," said CEO Jed Anderson. "We are honored to receive this award and appreciate the support the Equal-i-zer hitch has received from customers and dealers all over the country."

With a team of in-house engineers, "thousands of hours have been spent testing for quality and safety," says Equal-i-zer hitch Product Engineer Supervisor Jason Harper. "From snow, ice, wind, dust, below freezing, and extreme heat, we have tested the Equal-i-zer hitch in all conditions to provide confidence to all our customers."

###END###

For more than 75 years, The Original Equal-i-zer® Sway Control Hitch has been America's Favorite Hitch™. Its patented Integrated 4 Point Sway Control™ design provides ultimate security and peace of mind. The Equal-i-zer Hitch is the superior weight distribution hitch that helps eliminate stressful driving situations while improving braking and steering control. Towing with America's Favorite Hitch™ gives you confidence, peace of mind, and the best protection for your journey.

Nathan Israelsen
Progress Mfg
+1 800-478-5578
email us here

The Original Equal-i-zer® Sway Control Hitch

You just read:

The Equal-i-zer Hitch wins Readers’ Choice Award by RV Magazine

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.