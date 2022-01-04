Keto Queen Kreations Offer Two Varieties of Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chocolate Chip and Double Chocolate Chip Cookies Will Meet Any Chocoholic’s Needs
When I was creating my recipes, I decided to please the taste buds of any chocoholic with regular Chocolate Chip Cookies and Double Chocolate Chips Cookies.”PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s favorite dessert is chocolate chip cookies, which is why Keto Queen Kreations offers two varieties, Chocolate Chips and Double Chocolate Chip Cookies.
“We know Americans love their chocolate chip cookies,” said Jordan Sanabria, the Keto Queen, who, three years ago, combined her love for cooking and baking with her keto lifestyle and founded Keto Queen Kreations. “When I was creating my recipes, I decided to please the taste buds of any chocoholic with regular Chocolate Chip Cookies and Double Chocolate Chips Cookies.”
Keto Queen’s chocolate chip cookies are a favorite with consumers.
“The cookies are just two of our 14 tasty desserts and breakfast bake mixes,” Sanabria said. “We make low-carb bake mixes that are sugar-free and gluten-free. We have desserts for everyone.”
Sanabria created her bake mixes after she chose to live a healthier low-carb diet.
“I couldn’t find any desserts that satisfied my taste buds,” Sanabria said. “I always loved baking so I decided to experiment at home.
“My family and friends started complimenting me about my recipes, which is when I realized I should start my own company,” she said.
Sanabria first sold her bake mixes on Etsy and then opened a store on Amazon.
“Now, we are looking to add more retail outlets,” Sanabria said, adding that her products are available on Amazon.
Keto Queen Kreations include:
●Artisan Bread Mix
●Biscuits
●Brownie Mix
●Carrot Cake Mix
●Chocolate Cake Mix
●Chocolate Chip Cookies
●Double Chocolate Chip Cookies
●Cinnamon Coffee Cake Mix
●Classic Homestyle Muffin Mix
●Pancake Mix
●Pound Cake Mix
●Snickerdoodle Cookie Mix
●Sugar Cookie Mix
●Yellow Cake Mix
Keto Queen Kreations, which only uses organic ingredients, are nut-free, gluten-free, and sugar-free.
“We knew people love their chocolate chip cookies, which is why we created two varieties to satisfy anyone’s need for chocolate,” Sanabria said.
For more information or to purchase, visit Amazon. Please follow Keto Queen Kreations on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.
