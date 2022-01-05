Sisco Corp. (Security Identification Systems Corporation) Achieves HIPAA Compliance with Compliancy Group
Sisco Corp. has demonstrated its good faith effort toward HIPAA compliance by completing Compliancy Group’s proprietary HIPAA compliance process.WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SISCO Corp. (Security Identification Systems Corporation) is pleased to announce that it has taken all necessary steps to prove its good faith effort to achieve compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Through the use of Compliancy Group’s proprietary HIPAA solution, The GuardTM. SISCO Corp. (Security Identification Systems Corporation) can track their compliance program and has earned their Seal of ComplianceTM. The Seal of Compliance is issued to organizations that have implemented an effective HIPAA compliance program through the use of The Guard.
HIPAA is made up of a set of regulatory standards governing the security, privacy, and integrity of sensitive healthcare data called protected health information (PHI). PHI is any individually identifiable healthcare-related information. If vendors who service healthcare clients come into contact with PHI in any way, those vendors must be HIPAA compliant.
SISCO Corp. (Security Identification Systems Corporation) has completed Compliancy Group’s Implementation Program, adhering to the necessary regulatory standards outlined in the HIPAA Privacy Rule, Security Rule, Breach Notification Rule, Omnibus Rule, and HITECH. Compliancy Group has verified SISCO Corp. (Security Identification Systems Corporation)’s good faith effort to achieve HIPAA compliance through The Guard.
Clients and patients are becoming more aware of HIPAA compliance requirements and how the regulation protects their personal information. Forward-thinking providers like SISCO Corp. (Security Identification Systems Corporation) choose the Seal of Compliance to differentiate their services.
About SISCO Corp. (Security Identification Systems Corporation):
SISCO (Security Identification Systems Corporation) has been the leader in Visitor Management Solutions since 1994.
Our systems are designed to monitor, control and appropriately authorize passage in and out of designated areas. In SISCO access control applications, movements are controlled by matching characteristics and biometrics of an individual to a database for authorization. Additionally, SISCO access control systems offer a wide range of features and benefits including identification of individuals and assets, automatic data collection, authentication and verification of travel documents, as well as the generation of customizable reports and badges.
Markets such as airlines, marine, cruise lines, correctional, military, hospitals, law enforcement agencies, government, homeland security and many others depend on SISCO’s technology to achieve unprecedented security controls while maintaining a high level of efficiency and reliability.
To learn more, please visit: http://www.siscocorp.com/ or call 561.691.0050
About Compliancy Group:
HIPAA should be simple. That’s why Compliancy Group is the only HIPAA software with expert Compliance CoachesTM holding your hand to simplify compliance. Built by auditors, Compliancy Group gives you confidence in your compliance plan to reduce risk, increase patient loyalty, and profitability of your organization.
Visit https://www.compliancy-group.com or call 855.854.4722 to learn how simple compliance can be.
