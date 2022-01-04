Bowman Motor Vehicle office closed early today
BISMARCK, N.D. -- The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) closed the Motor Vehicle office in Bowman today at noon due to winter weather.
A list of other motor vehicle branch office locations can be found on NDDOT website at dot.nd.gov.
The NDDOT would like to remind motorists there are many motor vehicle items that can be done online.
Motor Vehicle online services:
- Renew Motor Vehicle Registration
- Non-Resident Temporary Registration
- Address Change System
- Email Maintenance System
- Mobility-Impaired Placard Online Renewal
- Personalized/Special Request Plate Search
- Fee and Credit Calculator
- Title Status Check
- North Dakota Resident 30 Temporary Registration
- IRP: fleet and vehicle renewal, added vehicle, weight increase, duplicate plate, duplicate cab card, duplicate decal
- IFTA: quarterly tax return, account renewal, duplicate decals, duplicate license
For more information about motor vehicle services, please visit our website at dot.nd.gov or call our toll-free number 1-855-NDROADS (637-6237).
