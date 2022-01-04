Vido's Health & Beauty Products With Hemp Seed Oil Bring Affordable, European-Quality Herbal Skincare Elixirs to U.S.
HSO is Known for its Wellness Benefits
Our beauty products are unique because they combine HSO with specifically selected natural ingredients to create products that don’t exist elsewhere.”PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is bringing European-quality, luxury herbal skincare elixirs that use Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins, and other natural essential oils to the U.S.
— Troy Plummer, co-founder of Vido's Health & Beauty USA
“We are quite excited about entering the U.S. market,” said Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty USA, the exclusive distributor of Herbal Elixir skincare products. “The Hemp Seed Oil products include hydrating, toning, and rejuvenating luxury products for skin, body, and hair.”
Several years ago, Iva and her husband Troy, co-founder, were looking for an affordable luxury product line for consumers of any sex, age, race, or gender. Iva's relationship with one of the major skincare companies in Europe led them to Hemp Seed Oil skincare products.
HSO is 100 percent natural, and when cold-pressed, it has Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids and gamma-linolenic acid, a powerful anti-inflammatory. HSO, which also encourages skin growth, contains Vitamins A, C, and E, all scientifically proven to give skin protection against the appearance of premature aging.
In a 2018 National Institute of Health study, researchers found that hemp seed oil effectively regulated inflammation and oil production on skin cells exposed to P. acnes. They also noted that Hemp Seed Oil promoted collagen production. Collagen is the primary protein found in the skin and various connective tissues. It provides structural support, elasticity, and moisture for the skin.
WebMD also lists various health benefits of HSO, including “improved skin.”
The health-related website attributes healthier skin to HSO because of its high concentration of three polyunsaturated fatty acids and its ratio of omega-6 to omega-3, which is 3:1.
“Experts agree that this 3:1 fatty acid ratio is ideal for health benefits in humans,” according to WebMD.
“Hemp Seed Oil is also useful in treating other skin conditions, such as cradle cap, psoriasis, and acne. In addition, hemp seed oil strengthens the skin and makes it better able to resist infection,” WebMD stated.
“Our beauty products are unique because they combine HSO with specifically selected natural ingredients to create products that don’t exist elsewhere,” Troy said.
The natural ingredients include Macadamia Oil, Almond Oil, Olive Oil, Green Tea, Thyme Oil, Nettle Leaf Extracts, Burdock roots, Eucalyptus, Peppermint oils, and many more.
“These ingredients in the perfect ratio leave your skin hydrated, moisturized, firm, and reduces the appearance of aging,” Troy added. “For hair, the products strengthen follicles, prevent water loss, moisturize the scalp, and enhance your hair.”
Iva said consumers choose their beauty products because they want to reduce the appearance of aging by strengthening and toning the skin.
“Our products reduce redness and irritation from different skin conditions,” Iva added. “People also use our products for sunburns, inflammation, and pain.”
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is the exclusive distributor of Vido's skincare products in North America for Vido's Health & Beauty of Europe.
“What sets us apart from other companies is the intimate relationship Iva has with one of the largest cosmetic companies in Europe,” Troy said. “We can provide European quality products, with all-natural ingredients, to all North American consumers at an affordable price.”
For more information, visit vidos-usa.com or follow at @vidosusa.
