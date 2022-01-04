Openforce Members Can Now Save Big on Hotel Stays Through Choice Hotels
New agreement allows Openforce independent contractors to save at thousands of Choice-branded hotels worldwide
Working with Choice Hotels allows us to offer exclusive discounted lodging for all of our independent contractor clients, but especially for those in the trucking industry.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Openforce, the leading software technology platform for managing commercial relationships between contracting companies and their 1099 independent contractor (IC) workforce, today announced a chainwide agreement with Choice Hotels® as part of Openforce’s independent contractor benefits program. This program offers exclusive member savings at thousands of Choice-branded hotels worldwide.
“Working with Choice Hotels allows us to offer exclusive discounted lodging for all of our independent contractor clients, but especially for those in the trucking industry. Our members are 1099 workers, which means they need to front travel expenses while they’re on dispatch. Since Choice Hotels has thousands of locations across the U.S. and Canada, this is a very attractive benefit for our members,” said Wendy Greenland, CEO of Openforce.
“We appreciate the 1099 workers across the transportation industry for keeping our country’s economy moving in the right direction,” said Bob Chafey, Director, Specialty Sales – Transportation & Extended Stay at Choice Hotels. “We’re excited to collaborate with Openforce to offer a discount that could really help entrepreneurs and small business owners. We want to make lodging easy to find, simple to book, and affordable for everyone – whether you’re traveling on dispatch or for some rest and relaxation with the family.”
Through Openforce’s independent contractor benefits program, contracting companies typically experience 30% higher driver retention when compared to the industry average. This is because each benefit within the program is specifically designed to keep 1099 workers engaged long-term and thrive as independent business owners.
The mission of Openforce is to streamline everything independent contractor and empower the world to work without limits. In addition to the independent contractor benefits program, Openforce’s technology platform also delivers powerful recruiting, onboarding, settlement, compliance and risk mitigation including active driver MVR continuous monitoring and safety education solutions. Each solution is designed to empower contracting companies and 1099 contractors alike to work under a smarter independent contractor workforce model. For more information on the independent contractor benefits program, visit Openforce’s information page, or contact Openforce directly at sales@oforce.com.
About Openforce
Openforce® is the leader in technology-driven services that reduce operating costs and mitigate compliance risk for companies using independent contractors. Openforce frees contracting companies from the burden of onboarding, contracting, and settlement processing while helping contractors build their business. Our cloud-based applications help businesses achieve more sustainable, profitable growth by removing financial, operational and compliance barriers to getting business done. Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Riverside Partners.
About Choice Hotels®
Choice Hotels International, Inc. is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. Choice currently franchises more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in more than 40 countries and territories. Ranging from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments, Choice-branded properties provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality, high-value lodging options throughout the United States and internationally.
