Cleargistix Achieves SOC 2 ® Type II Compliance
Rigorous Audit Reinforces Ongoing Commitment to CustomersMANDEVILLE, LOUISIANA, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleargistix, a leader in helping companies with field operations improve their business processes, announces that it has successfully completed a Service Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II Audit. Undergoing this voluntary audit affirms Cleargistix’s long-standing commitment to information and data security practices, ensuring policies, procedures and operations not only meet, but exceed the industry standards for security.
SOC 2 is a technical auditing process conducted by independent auditors who examine controls supporting a service organization’s unique data processing systems and the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of those controls to provide reasonable assurance that an organization’s service commitments and system requirements were achieved based on the American Institute of CPAs’ (AICPA’s) Trust Services Criteria.
To comply with SOC 2 and for this audit, Cleargistix demonstrated it has established rigorous policies and procedures in accordance with the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for security. This audit verifies the existence of these controls, which have been designed and implemented to meet the requirements for the security principles, and tests to determine whether these controls were operating effectively.
“Our customers place their trust in our systems daily. Obtaining the SOC 2 Type II certification demonstrates Cleargistix’s ongoing commitment to the control environment that we have and continue to develop to serve our customers,” says Steven Toups, President and CEO of Cleargistix. “We are extremely proud of this achievement.”
About Cleargistix LLC
Located in Mandeville, Louisiana, Cleargistix helps to save costs, shorten cash cycles, improve efficiencies and obtain real-time business intelligence by allowing companies with field operations to digitally capture and manage a wide variety of information from the field including billing, operations, payroll, safety, inspection and other information. Cleargistix’s cloud-based application is highly configurable and flexible, easy to use (especially by the folks in the field) and adapts to each company’s operations, staff, workflows and needs.
In short, Cleargistix helps companies with field operations to get rid of their "paper problems" (and "spreadsheet problems") when it comes to collecting and managing data from the field.
