Cleargistix Extra Hand Program Offers Sales Referral Fees to Struggling Oilfield Workers

MANDEVILLE, LOUISIANA, USA, April 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- “We know many oilfield people are really challenged now,” said Cleargistix President and CEO Steven Toups. “Layoffs have left lots of people needing income.”Cleargistix, which offers an efficiency-boosting field and back-office software solution for oilfield service companies, announces a lifeline for those with oilfield connections, through the Extra Hand Sales Referral Program.The Extra Hand Sales Referral Program Cleargistix offers to pay for sales referrals that become customers. Toups explains, “If we close a sale with the company you referred to us and we get paid, you get paid. We have a few terms and conditions governing the program for the sake of clarity, but it really is as simple as that. Nothing else to do but fill out the form and click the ‘Submit Referral’ button.”The same low commodity prices that have caused layoffs also have created a scenario where companies will look for ways to boost efficiencies and cut costs. Many paper-based ticketing processes can take weeks between job completion and billing. This delay—and then waiting as much as three months for payment—creates cash flow problems in normal times, which only get worse in a crisis like this one.Because Cleargistix speeds invoice processing by eliminating paper tickets, Toups believes his company offers exactly what the marketplace needs, creating sales opportunities for many in the oilfield who need extra income.Anyone interested in making a referral should go to the landing page for the program at cleargistix.com/extra-hand-sales-referral-program/ or cleargistix.com and follow the instructions.Said Toups, “While we can’t promise anything, we can offer the hope that a few minutes of your time now, when you may have extra time available, can turn into dollars for you and your family while helping companies save money and boosting sales for Cleargistix. This can be a win-win-win for everyone involved.”###About Cleargistix LLCLocated in Mandeville, Louisiana, Cleargistix attacks the #1 enemy of efficiency and effectiveness in the oilfield, the paper service ticket. The Company’s Digital Field Ticketing Solution allows oilfield companies to digitally capture a wide variety of information in the field and to digitally route that information through any type of workflow, saving costs, shortening cash cycles, improving efficiencies and providing real-time business intelligence.For more information, visit www.cleargistix.com or email info@cleargistix.com.Media contact:CleargistixSteven Toupssteven.toups@cleargistix.comcleargistix.com/extra-hand-sales-referral-program/985-206-9544



