Cleargistix Releases Milestone Version 2.0
Significant new features and product enhancements added to game-changing oilfield productivity solutionMANDEVILLE, LOUISIANA, USA, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleargistix is excited to announce the release of Cleargistix 2.0!
This release is the culmination of product enhancements as well as significant new features, enhancements to existing features, fixes and other new stuff.
Cleargistix, is always listening to its customers and the market to ensure Cleargistix continues to be the flexible, configurable and very field usable Digital Field Ticketing Solution that helps oilfield companies save costs and time, streamline and accelerate workflows, reduce errors, improve efficiency and results in quicker and better management information.
Cleargistix is helping to re-engineer the administrative business processes in the oilfield. It has started this journey by attacking the #1 enemy of efficiency and effectiveness in the oilfield, the paper service ticket. The Cleargistix Digital Field Ticketing Solution allows oilfield companies to digitally dispatch work, capture a wide variety of information in the field related to that work (JSAs, inspection documents, payroll forms, expense reports, etc.) and to digitally route that information through any type of workflow for review, approval and reporting before ultimately sending the captured information into back-end systems such as ERPs, payroll systems, electronic invoicing systems, CRMs and business intelligence platforms.
Cleargistix 2.0 adds new features and provides significant enhancements to these core capabilities.
Utilizing Cleargistix 2.0, customers will be able to:
• more precisely manage the activities of field operations using the new Divisions functionality where organizational activities can be grouped and managed such as by yard, area, business unit, department, type of work or supervisor,
• gain greater insights into operational and financial information captured through Cleargistix with enhanced reporting that includes a bevy of flexible revenue reports,
• optimize the mobilization of their workforce through significant UI enhancements to field users using tablets, laptops and phones. These enhancements include simplifying and mobilizing time tracking features and ticket approval enhancements including digital stamping, and
• better and more easily manage information in Cleargistix through flexible and mappable export functionality and integrations with their back-end systems.
Cleargistix’s customers began being able to take advantage of the new features and enhancements in Cleargistix 2.0 on June 17, 2020.
Take a look at Cleargistix’s flexible, configurable and very field usable Digital Field Ticketing Solution and learn more about this milestone release by registering for the Cleargistix 2.0 Release webinar that is being held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 9am cst. Registration information for the webinar can be found on cleargistix.com or by following this LINK. The webinar will be recorded and posted to cleargistix.com.
Cleargistix continues to deliver on commitments to its customers through constantly innovating its game-changing productivity solution, improving outcomes for oilfield service companies and suppliers, and the operators for which they work.
About Cleargistix LLC
Located in Mandeville, Louisiana, Cleargistix attacks the #1 enemy of efficiency and effectiveness in the oilfield, the paper service ticket. The Company’s Digital Field Ticketing Solution allows oilfield companies to digitally capture a wide variety of information in the field and to digitally route that information through any type of workflow, saving costs, shortening cash cycles, improving efficiencies and providing real-time business intelligence.
For more information, visit www.cleargistix.com or email info@cleargistix.com.
