Trooper Nathan Jamo from Troop B is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Robert L. Robinson Jr., 41, of Greene, Maine. Robinson is currently wanted on felony domestic violence charges after he assaulted a woman.

Robinson should be operating a black 2016 Chevrolet Silverado crew cab pickup and frequenting the Androscoggin County area.

If you come into contact with Robinson or can provide additional information, please contact the Maine State Police at (207) 624-7076.