Another Record Year of Growth in 2021 for Vanderbilt Financial Group
Inclusion and diversity are at the core of Vanderbilt. As an impact-focused firm, we believe in change. In 2021, our growth was remarkable thanks to our values.WOODBURY, NY, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanderbilt Financial Group increased its assets under management by over one billion dollars in 2021. This 25% increase in AUM is due to our commitment to bringing world-class customer service to our Financial Professionals with a focus on impact, diversity, and inclusion. We pride ourselves in offering unique investment opportunities to our Financial Professionals and their clients.
Vanderbilt continues to be committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 10, to reduce inequalities and will continue to increase our diversity and inclusion initiatives throughout 2022. Our management team is 40% women and our Home Office Personnel is 63% women. VFG continues to be an entrepreneurial firm for Financial Professionals. We are only getting started!
This year Vanderbilt was also named one of the Best Places to Work by Long Island Business News for the fourth year in a row. Our staff had to complete a survey which highlights their favorite perks of the company. Some of those perks include 401K match, work from home flexibility, company-sponsored events, catered lunches, and a pet-friendly office. We are very humbled to have received this award based on our commitment to our core values of True G.R.I.T.T. (Gratitude, Respect, Innovation, Trustworthiness, and Teamwork). These values are the heart of the culture here at Vanderbilt.
Vanderbilt has been committed to helping create a more sustainable world. Our Chairman and Founder, Steve Distante, and our CEO, Heidi Distante have kept this commitment by purchasing a farm in Georgia called Cally Farms. Cally Farms is a Paulownia Tree Farm that will have many benefits to the environment. Steve and Heidi have personally planted 4,500 trees. This farm is also a location for filming, retreats, and team building. It is another part of the inclusionary culture we continue to have here at Vanderbilt.
Our growth is attributed to our Home Office personnel who remain dedicated to customer service and our Financial Professional community who trust in us to serve their clients. Vanderbilt values the culture we built and believe in. We plan on expanding our Home Office personnel as well as elevating our existing base, which has been proven by the large number of promotions we have starting in 2022. Vanderbilt is extremely excited about 2022 with expectations of continuing the upward trend.
“2021 has been another record-breaking year of growth. Although there has been inflation, COVID, and a lot of unknowns, Vanderbilt still came out on top. 2022 is going to be an exciting year, in which we’re focused on further embracing our unique culture”. – Joseph Trifiletti, President
About Vanderbilt Financial Group:
Vanderbilt Financial Group is an investment firm disrupting traditional finance by focusing on socially and environmentally responsible, ethical, and impactful investments. Vanderbilt is known as “The Sustainable Broker-Dealer” and RIA for their commitment to providing Financial Advisors and their clients with access to values-aligned investments. Headquartered in a LEED-certified Platinum building, Vanderbilt’s commitment to changing the world begins at home in our office and within our culture. Under the leadership of Chairman and Founder, Stephen Distante, Vanderbilt’s culture has garnered multiple awards and was most recently named “Best Places to Work on Long Island” for the fourth year in a row, in 2021.
