Submit Release
News Search

There were 626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,818 in the last 365 days.

Luxury Real Estate Firm #1 Selling Office for Month of November 2021

Gulf Coast International Properties® (GCIP) is the #1 selling office for the month of November for Old Naples, Port Royal, and Aqualane Shores.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gulf Coast International Properties® (GCIP) is the #1 selling office for the month of November for Old Naples, Port Royal, and Aqualane Shores. A locally owned and operated boutique real estate firm, GCIP has locations on Third Street, Fifth Avenue, Bigham Gallery, and now in Waterside Shops.

Vicki Tracy, GCIP’s Chief Operating Officer, stated, “Our team at Gulf Coast International Properties is absolutely phenomenal, and it’s not just the sales numbers that reflect that. The repeat clientele within the hidden and not so hidden gems in Naples extends to strong referrals as well.”

Principal Tim Savage added, “I’m very proud of the entire team at GCIP. Individually, they are unique and driven with a common focus on customer service and commitment to excellence. Their collaborative efforts led us to earn over $29 million in sales for the month of November, a stunning reminder of their level of expertise, professionalism, and customer-centric philosophy.”

GCIP is a record-setting firm offering a boutique approach to exceed client’s expectations through uncompromising integrity, unprecedented concierge service and a hands-on luxury experience. The award winning, multi-generational firm exemplifies the Naples reputation for luxury living.

# # #

About Gulf Coast International Properties®
Locally owned and operated, Gulf Coast International Properties® is a premier real estate firm specializing in luxury real estate in Naples, Florida. The award-winning company has over 100 years of combined experience in the local market.

For more information, please contact:
Vicki Tracy, COO at (239) 572-3799 or Vicki@gcipnaples.com

Heather McDermott
Gulf Coast International Properties
email us here

You just read:

Luxury Real Estate Firm #1 Selling Office for Month of November 2021

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.