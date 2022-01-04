Luxury Real Estate Firm #1 Selling Office for Month of November 2021
Gulf Coast International Properties® (GCIP) is the #1 selling office for the month of November for Old Naples, Port Royal, and Aqualane Shores.NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gulf Coast International Properties® (GCIP) is the #1 selling office for the month of November for Old Naples, Port Royal, and Aqualane Shores. A locally owned and operated boutique real estate firm, GCIP has locations on Third Street, Fifth Avenue, Bigham Gallery, and now in Waterside Shops.
Vicki Tracy, GCIP’s Chief Operating Officer, stated, “Our team at Gulf Coast International Properties is absolutely phenomenal, and it’s not just the sales numbers that reflect that. The repeat clientele within the hidden and not so hidden gems in Naples extends to strong referrals as well.”
Principal Tim Savage added, “I’m very proud of the entire team at GCIP. Individually, they are unique and driven with a common focus on customer service and commitment to excellence. Their collaborative efforts led us to earn over $29 million in sales for the month of November, a stunning reminder of their level of expertise, professionalism, and customer-centric philosophy.”
GCIP is a record-setting firm offering a boutique approach to exceed client’s expectations through uncompromising integrity, unprecedented concierge service and a hands-on luxury experience. The award winning, multi-generational firm exemplifies the Naples reputation for luxury living.
About Gulf Coast International Properties®
Locally owned and operated, Gulf Coast International Properties® is a premier real estate firm specializing in luxury real estate in Naples, Florida. The award-winning company has over 100 years of combined experience in the local market.
