Polaris Aero Wins U.S. Air Force SBIR Contract to Develop Aviation Safety Management Platform
Aviation safety software co., Polaris Aero, awarded a U.S. Air Force, Phase I, Small Business Innovation Research contract with the USAF Research Laboratory.
As former U.S. Air Force pilots, we understand the pain points associated with military aviation, and believe our Safety Intelligence platform can improve military safety and readiness.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polaris Aero (polarisaero.com), a leading aviation safety software company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a U.S. Air Force, Phase I, Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract, sponsored by the U.S. Air Force (USAF) Research Laboratory.
— Chris Connor, Co-founder and CEO of Polaris Aero
This initial phase of the contract awards Polaris Aero $50,000, which is earmarked to research and define the USAF’s new technology requirements. While the award is focused solely on the USAF, the results of Polaris Aero’s research could eventually be used by all Department of Defense and federal aviation organizations.
Specifically, Polaris Aero will apply the award to research unique, military-oriented modifications to the company’s VOCUS Safety Intelligence platform. Polaris Aero is currently working with USAF aircrew on specific military requirements related to USAF aviation risk assessments, safety management, and the capture of organizational knowledge. The goal of the project is to develop a prototype safety intelligence platform for specific USAF aircraft and missions.
“As former Air Force pilots, we understand the pain points associated with military aviation, and believe our Safety Intelligence platform can improve military safety and readiness, as we’ve done for commercial aviation organizations,” said Chris Connor, Co-Founder and CEO of Polaris Aero. The Phase I contract will run through February 2022, Connor explained, after which he said that Polaris Aero will look forward to applying for the Phase II contract, upcoming in the spring.
The Small Business Innovative Research program was established by the U.S. Congress in 1982. It provides competitive, award-based resources that enable small businesses to develop new technologies and help identify ways to commercialize them. Only 25 percent of companies that applied for this round of funding were awarded a Phase I SBIR contract.
For more information about the USAF’s SBIR contracts, please visit https://www.afsbirsttr.af.mil/. To learn more about the VOCUS Safety Intelligence platform or to schedule a demonstration or training, call 1-480-999-3301, or visit polarisaero.com/contact.
About Polaris Aero
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Polaris Aero is an aviation software company specializing in risk analysis and safety management systems (SMS). Through the firm’s VOCUS Safety Intelligence platform, users gain centralized access to all Polaris Aero applications, including FlightRisk and VOCUS SMS. By transforming data into actionable insights, Polaris Aero helps aviation professionals learn valuable lessons before an incident occurs. Thus, they can achieve and maintain the highest level of organizational safety, while improving operational effectiveness and meeting international requirements. For more information, or to request a software demonstration, visit polarisaero.com.
