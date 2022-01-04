Public input requested for proposed improvements on U.S. 65 in Story and Hardin counties

AMES, Iowa – Jan. 4, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for proposed improvements on U.S. 65 from 0.5 mile South of U.S. 30 in Story County to Iowa 175 in Hubbard.

The proposed project involves five single box culvert replacements.

Construction of the project is expected to begin in 2022.

Through traffic on U.S. 65 will be detoured at two separate locations. The southern detour will use U.S. 30, 650th Avenue and Story County Road E-41 (around Colo). The northern detour will use Story County Roads E-18, Story / Hardin County Road S-27 and Iowa 175. For more information, see the website listed below.

For general information or to make a comment regarding the proposed project, contact Allison Smyth, P.E., assistant district engineer, Iowa DOT District 1 Office, 1020 S. Fourth St., Ames, Iowa 50010, phone 515-239-1635 or 800-899-0623, email allison.smyth@iowadot.us.

Comments must be received by January 24, 2022 to be considered.

Visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, or view and offer input on any DOT project using the “Map Search” feature. We are piloting REACH a mobile web app that gives you a new way to stay involved and interact with Iowa DOT projects. Create your REACH account at this link: https://reach.iowadotpi.com/. Then, use the REACH app to easily submit comments, register for public meetings or view the “At Your Own Pace” online meetings without logging into the system again. Because it’s optimized for use on a mobile device, commenting and keeping up to date on Iowa DOT projects will be more convenient than ever. If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: https://bit.ly/iowadot4645

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.