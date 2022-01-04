IUB Launches New Statewide Interactive Telephone Exchange Boundaries Map

The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) and the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) have collaborated to provide the public and utility stakeholders with an interactive map depicting wireline incumbent local telephone exchange boundaries in Iowa. With the map’s release today, users now have the ability to access the online mapping tool located on the IUB's website.

The electronic tool offers a statewide geographic information system (GIS) map with layers that detail Iowa’s county boundaries, telephone area codes, incumbent local exchange areas, and telephone exchange boundaries. The IUB website, iub.iowa.gov, provides utility stakeholders and the public with an interactive viewer to browse the map’s layers, with the ability to zoom in or out and to print the sections of interest.

The IUB began working with OCIO in September 2020 on an online GIS mapping tool and design of a GIS data warehouse for the IUB. The IUB released its first interactive mapping, for statewide electric service providers, in April 2021. For more information, see the IUB's news release.