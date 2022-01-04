Millsapps, Ballinger & Associates (MB&A) name Alex Morrison as COO

MBA Logo Alex Morrison, COO

MB&A a company specializing in Salesforce AppExchange product development, announced Alex Morrison as its COO today.

I am excited for Alex to join the team. His leadership and our innovative approach to inspections and compliance has explosive growth written all over it.” — Joshua Millsapps, CEO

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millsapps, Ballinger & Associates (MB&A), an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) specializing in Salesforce software development and specifically, software that helps customers collect data to facilitate better and more efficient decision making, today announced Alex Morrison as its COO. He has been advising MB&A over the past few months and is coming on full-time on January 3, 2022.

Morrison brings extensive experience in the education, workforce, cable television, and telecommunications industries. He has held several leadership roles overseeing sales, business development, and strategic partnerships. Most recently, Alex served as SVP of Strategic Partnerships at Strada Education, a national non-profit social impact organization, where he supported Strada and all of Strada’s portfolio companies. While there, he also served as Interim President of one of Strada’s portfolio companies, CAEL (The Council for Adult & Experiential Learning), a national non-profit working to improve education to career pathways for adult learners, implementing a turnaround effort focused on operational, growth, and leader empowerment initiatives.

Prior to Strada, Alex operated his own consulting firm, Lynn Street Partners, full time for 3 years. He advised a variety of education clients including Discovery Channel, National Geographic and Amplify, among others, on issues relating to operations, growth, and leadership.

He previously spent 12 years at Discovery Channel and Discovery’s Education unit. There he served as Vice President of Business Partnerships, where he oversaw the development and management of business-to-business relationships to support Discovery Education’s activities in the U.S. and Canadian markets. Alex also advised Discovery’s Corporate Development group on investment opportunities and acquisitions in the educational technology sector. He advised Discovery Education’s leadership on emerging trends in education technology. He also oversaw the education division’s international expansion in Latin America and East Africa, and its K12 district sales across 37 states. Prior to joining Discovery’s education team, he led a team at Discovery Networks building non-cable partnerships for network distribution.

“I am excited to be joining the MB&A team,” said Morrison. “We are uniquely positioned to take on the new challenges and opportunities within the industry. MB&A is highly innovative in the federal, state, local, healthcare, and education sectors and has explosive growth opportunities in the coming years.”

“Alex is the right leader for MB&A and the clear choice to help us through our next round of expansion,’ said MB&A CEO Josh Millsapps. “He will work with me as well as our operational, business development and delivery teams to ensure that MB&A continues to help our partners improve data collection and data-based decision making.”

Morrison received a BA in Environmental Science from Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Virginia, and lives in Arlington, Virginia with his wife and four children. He also serves on the board of directors for EarthEcho International.

About Millsapps, Ballinger & Associates

Millsapps, Ballinger & Associates (MB&A) is a Salesforce Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner with flagship products around data collection (ExAM4Enterprise.com) and Inspections, Audits and Compliance (ExAM4Inspections.com). MB&A offers enterprise-class applications on the Salesforce AppExchange and provides management consulting services helping innovative organizations change the way they do business by leveraging Salesforce and AppExchange products. MB&A has extensive projects with the Department of Veterans Affairs, Housing & Urban Development, the USDA, as well as municipal and healthcare clients across the United States.