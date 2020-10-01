United States Department of Agriculture Adopts ExAM4Inspections.com for Dairy Grading and Auditing

ExAM4Inspections.com MBA Logo

USDA: AMS Dairy Grading & Auditing Program chooses ExAM4Inspections.com to support inspection and grading services assure the quality of dairy products.

I am very excited to see our growth within their audit and compliance programs and eager for ExAM4Inspections to bring transformational value to USDA stakeholders, customers and constituents.” — Bradley Hilker, Strategic Account Executive

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millsapps, Ballinger & Associates (MB&A) is pleased to announce that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will leverage ExAM4Inspections.com to modernize and automate their dairy grading and auditing program’s compliance processes. This contract builds upon, and is a testament to, the product’s success in helping the Agricultural Marketing Service’s Laboratory Approval & Testing Division program ensuring the quality of the dairy products Americans use every day.

In more detail, the USDA's inspection and grading services are offered on a voluntary basis, contingent on the approval of a manufacturing plant. By identifying the grade shield on everything from butter and cheddar cheese to instant non-fat dry milk, consumers can verify that the products were produced in a USDA-approved plant. The shield has real market value, as it indicates that every lot has been certified by an inspector to meet the grade requirements. Following a successful inspection, the plant can qualify for sampling, testing, and certification of its products.

About MB&A:

Headquartered in Tyson's Corner, Virginia, MB&A's software is used by some of the largest organizations in the world, including dozens of hospitals, over 250 public housing authorities, as well as the Department of Agriculture, Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Department of Veterans Affairs. MB&A is an independent software vendor (ISV), Salesforce partner, and a registered Salesforce consulting partner.

The company’s accolades include being featured in the 2019 FedHealthID Innovation Awards for supporting the Department of Veterans Affairs in establishing its Digital Transformation Center. Not only was the company named a “top 25” Salesforce solution provider by Chief Information Officer (CIO) magazine in 2019, it was a member of the winning team in the Washington Technology's 2019 Industry Innovation competition for the Digital Transformation Center.