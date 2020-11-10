ExAMRV: Remote Video Conferencing, Inspections, Compliance and Assessments

ExAM4Inspections.com Millsapps, Ballinger & Associates

ExAMRV: Remote Video Inspections, reduces the need for travel and enables rapid transitions between inspections as well as sharing of expert resources.

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Against the stark backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an urgent need for tools that enable inspectors to maintain social distancing while assessing properties and infrastructure. The remote video conferencing, inspection, compliance, and assessment app, ExAMRV has revolutionized the way inspections and assessments are performed. By reducing the need for travel, enabling rapid transitions between inspections, and leveraging subject matter expertise across geographically dispersed assessment sites, it has the potential to significantly reduce the costs associated with compliance and enhance productivity.

In more detail, the ExAMRV app enables subject matter experts and inspectors to guide home owners, or personnel, through an inspection while they identify deficiencies, capture images from video, and score the inspection from a safe and remote location.

The MB&A team is proud to have launched ExAMRV on the App Store October 28, 2020, and will be making it available on Google Play on late November 27, 2020. Users must be subscribers to our Salesforce AppExchange product ExAM to benefit from its game-changing inspection and assessment capabilities.

We will be holding a webinar titled: Webinar: ExAMRV and Remote Video Inspections highlighting ExAMRV and our broader product suite on December 3, 2020. If you would like to get an attend, please join the webinar!

About Millsapps, Ballinger and Associates (MB&A):

Headquartered in Tyson's Corner, Virginia, MB&A's software is used by some of the largest organizations in the world, including dozens of hospitals, over 250 public housing authorities, as well as the Department of Agriculture, Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Department of Veterans Affairs. MB&A is an independent software vendor, Salesforce partner, and a registered Salesforce consulting partner.

The company’s accolades include being featured in the 2019 FedHealthID Innovation Awards for supporting the Department of Veterans Affairs in establishing its Digital Transformation Center (DTC). Not only was the company named a “top 25” Salesforce solution provider in 2019 by the magazine, Chief Information Officer, it was a member of the winning team in Washington Technology's 2019 Industry Innovation competition for the DTC.