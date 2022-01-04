Omicron concerns leads to Infinity Massage Chairs cancelling in-person attendance at CES

Infinity Dynasty 4D Massage Chair

SEABROOK, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After careful deliberation, Infinity Massage Chairs has decided to cancel our in-person presence at CES 2022 in Las Vegas as the health and well-being of our employees, customers and community are our top priority. We will honor the 3-day Show Special Pricing (Originally $11,999) we had planned for our featured Dynasty 4D Massage Chair from 1/5/22 – 1/7/22 only. Simply call Infinity during the show days, at (603) 910-5000, Option 1 and mention CES DYNASTY DEAL to complete a remote purchase.

The culmination of over 12 years of category innovation, the Infinity Dynasty 4D Massage Chair is all the latest therapeutic technology, from the leading seller of premium massage chairs in the US. Infinity’s Dynasty 4D Massage Chair is their most advanced 4D massage chair ever — combining human-like full-body massage, all new chromotherapy programs specifically designed for morning and evening sessions complimented by soothing sound therapy from a premium sound system and massage delivered by an L-shaped track designed for coverage from neck & shoulders to the gluteus muscles. With wireless charging for your devices and intelligent voice command operation the Dynasty invigorates you to live a better life. The Infinity Dynasty 4D choreographs sophisticated massage programs with sound and light therapies plus adds a built-in air ionizer for cleaner air around your face to create The Ultimate Massage Experience.

“Infinity massage chairs are a great way to super-charge your health and wellness. The benefits of massage can help everything from back pain to boosting your immune system,” said Jim Coppins, Infinity’s COO, “A massage chair allows you to massage whenever you want in the comfort, convenience and security of your own home.”

Infinity Massage Chairs is #1 seller of premium massage chairs in the US and is headquartered in a 45,000-square-foot office and distribution center in Seabrook, NH, with additional warehouses in Texas, Oregon, Tennessee, and Pennsylvania. Infinity is the trusted brand for massage chairs and body massagers, nearly doubling their product offering in the last 2 years. Infinity ensures attentive support throughout the purchasing and delivery process, then guarantees all its massage chairs with a comprehensive warranty and lifetime technical support. The company's mission is to deliver superior performance by leveraging the latest technology for a lasting impact on the user’s well-being.

To learn more about Infinity Massage Chairs, call 603-910-5000 or visit https://infinitymassagechairs.com/

