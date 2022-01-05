Business Reporter: Skills gap analysis and personalised training programs
Why are they key to the success of digital transformation projects?LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter's dedicated hub on Bloomberg.com, Sanjeev Kumar Singh, Managing Director of Spectrum Networks explains why the people aspect can often become a stumbling block for digital transformation projects and how corporate training programmes can address this problem.
Systems operators, security technicians and other members of staff tend to receive less attention than their due when building a digital transformation strategy. However, their upskilling and reskilling in digital skills is crucial to the productivity of their teams and the growth of the organisation. Training can make an individual’s job more fulfilling as they will feel more confident about carrying out their daily tasks and appreciate the personal development opportunity the programme offers to them.
The first step any organisation should take before planning a digital transformation project is to map the existing skills of its staff against those required of the company in the short and medium term. Once management has a clear understanding of the skills gap that needs to be filled, a roadmap of how these new skills will be delivered to employees needs to be created.
Spectrum Networks will hold its clients’ hand along the whole process from skills assessment to planning to delivery. Being aware of how training needs to be tailored to the working environment and the personal needs of individuals, it provides learning capabilities through its digital learning platform that staff can use at their own pace, as well as instructor-led modules that leverage the controlled learning environment of a classroom.
To learn more about Spectrum Network’s novel approach to digital skilling, watch the video.
•• About Business Reporter ••
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
•• About Spectrum Networks ••
Spectrum Networks DMCC is a leading Professional Services & Corporate Training enterprise serving the Middle East, North Africa & Asia Pacific regions providing best-in-class technical training and certifications on many popular IT technologies globally. Spectrum Networks has won the finalist of Business Excellence (Learning) 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award.
https://www.specnt.com/
