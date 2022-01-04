Ashley Bush and Gil Rabbi Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Ashley Bush, owner of Ash Bush™ calligraphy brand and one of the founders of the Chameleon Collective Gil Rabbi, founder & CEO of Storycards

Ashley Bush, owner of Ash Bush™ calligraphy brand and one of the founders of the Chameleon Collective. Gil Rabbi, founder & CEO of Storycards

I like to do good for the people around me and I put these beliefs in the products I make as well. So, at every stage, I always think about what could happen [...]” — Gil Rabbi, founder & CEO of Storycards

GREENWICH, CT, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.

Stepping out on your own doesn't have to be a solo thing. Marketing, branding and image creation can be offloaded so you can focus on your goals, your business. Fotis Georgiadis can not only help with a strong marketing plan, but also facilitate brand and image recognition. Reach out to him at the below contact options. Two recent client interviews are excerpted here:

-

Ashley Bush, owner of Ash Bush™ calligraphy brand and one of the founders of the Chameleon Collective

Often when people think of a new idea, they dismiss it saying someone else must have thought of it before. How would you recommend that someone go about researching whether or not their idea has already been created?

If you’re about to enter a new space as a retailer you need to spend an adequate amount of time on the consumer side of it. Research, don’t just visit it, become immersed in it. Learn the struggles, the gaps, the big name players, the audience. Search patents, trademarks and copyrights, and then see how you can merge your new idea with who you are to differentiate it from the others. You’re an asset in and of yourself, so don’t force something unnatural — take an idea and make it your own.

For the benefit of our readers, can you outline the steps one has to go through, from when they think of the idea, until it finally lands in a customer’s hands? In particular, we’d love to hear about how to file a patent, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer to distribute it.

Ideation — We start in our sketchbook and with vision boards. I have a plethora of secret Pinterest boards where I collect ideas, inspiration, articles and images.

Prototype — we’ve sculpted things out of clay, glued plastic together, put out small collections for feedback from other professionals and consumers within the space.

Design — After we have a working prototype and solid idea we make a 3D build of the product or more finalized concept. We then disseminate these to beta-testers.

Print — We 3d print our models, we might send that off to a manufacturer for a quote, make molds or pitch it to an audience, team or investor. Or we might invest in the technology to manufacture it in-house and hire employees.

Patent — Filing a patent takes time and there’s a couple ways to do it. You can get in contact early on with a lawyer who specializes in trademarks and copyrights who will walk you through everything, or you could use an online filing system like Legalzoom, or you could even submit it yourself. Whatever avenue you choose just expect it to take at least 9 months from application to finish.

Retail — nowadays there are so many amazing retail options outside of brick and mortar. We sell our products all over the world using online shops like Amazon, and Etsy. But we also wholesale our products to other online and physical shops — my favorite site for finding and selling wholesale has been Faire.com.

Read the rest of the interview here

-

Gil Rabbi, founder & CEO of Storycards

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Do not rush to do what others tell you

It’s important to listen to everyone, but they do not always know better than you. What’s more, in order to lead and produce things that don’t already exist, you will usually find yourself against the current. You need to keep going your way. Get feedback along the way, but do not stop because some people have given you their opinions about what you’re doing.

If you fail and fail again, you will learn on your own after some time, and you’ll at least know that you have tried. It is not bad to fail and learn from the path. It’s worse to stop doing something because someone threw you a comment. All the good things I created came after someone told me to stop. On the other hand, whenever I stopped because of someone else’s opinion, I’d later feel remorse when I saw others with similar ideas succeed.

You have to study certain subjects even if they do not interest you

Although I was told this all the time as a child, I kept doing and learning only what really interested me. I understand today that diversity in knowledge allows for a larger scope of action and topics of conversation with people.

Do not try to be someone else.

Every person has weaknesses and strengths. In the first years as a professional, I would come to meetings shy, scared, and insecure. I kept trying to fight it until I realized that it is precisely these qualities that give me success in meetings, because when I say something, everyone is more apt to listen.

Complete reading the interview here

You can reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below-listed website, email and social media links to discuss how he can help your brand and image.

About Fotis Georgiadis

Fotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.

Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com

Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3

