John Vitti, Deb Singer and Karin Heck Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

I refuse to work for anyone else and struggle like my father. I want to level the financial playing field and give the masses the opportunity to reach financial wealth and have fun doing it” — John Vitti, entrepreneur and the CEO of VersusGame

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you in the course of your career?

#1) Funny

I think my face still hurts from laughing so hard. I can remember that day like yesterday as I bared part of my cheeks to a crowd of people I didn’t know. I decided to attend a pretty big fashion show. Little did I know that my ticket as a guest would shortly turn into a full blown runway participant. It all started as I stood backstage watching all of the models and commotion. Maybe I wore an outfit that made me look extra handsome that night. Or maybe it was my shiney hair that caused someone to walk up to me and ask me to be in the show. I reluctantly said yes and I was escorted to a room with fellow Ken dolls. What made it more comical was the scene I was asked to walk in. It was for underwear and it would be my opportunity to show my body to the world. Before I knew it, I was strutting down the runway in what looked like speedos. It definitely changed my perspective on what it means to always be ready to give it your all!

#2) Interesting

I was at lunch with Mark Burnett at his home in Malibu. Without question, one of the greatest storytellers and narrators in the world. It was beyond interesting having a front row seat to listen to the beautiful way he so eloquently crafted and told a story. However, the captivation for me didn’t stop there. Mark had a technology that would take storytelling to the next level. I stood in amazement as I gave a sentence that would be placed in a machine for translation. In a matter of seconds, it was transcribed into a story that blew me away. During that moment, I realized the importance of mastering telling my story. In a world of texts, emails, and Instagram DMs, having the ability to converse on a deeper level with stories is so much more meaningful.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Karin: We are giving people a superior everyday bag solution, addressing all the needs they have without having to make sacrifices:

Functionality: Our shopping system holds and organizes all the bags you need for a shopping trip, and every detail (strap length, pockets for keys and wallets, etc.) is crafted around deep consumer insights

Sustainability: People are catching on to the fact that single-use is bad. However, the conversation around the implications reusable bags can have on the environment are only just beginning. A lot of the products out there talk about being plastic-free when they are still made of plastic! And, as the New York Times reported earlier this year, cotton totes have become part of the problem rather than a solution. Our bags are made from wood fibers, and are not only much better for the environment during production, but are also home compostable at the end of life.

A lot of the sustainable solutions look very boring. Or super colorful and “fun”. Consumers told us they wanted something stylish, elevated, and more neutral to easily complement any outfit for everyday use, informing the overall design of our collection.

Deb: All of what Karin said. In addition, the most disruptive aspect of BRINGiT Bags is the fabrication. We’ve taken a fiber that’s well established in the sustainable textile industry by brands such as Patagonia, Allbirds, Eileen Fisher, among others, and reimagined it into an entirely new product category. Nothing exists on the market that is ultra functional, reusable, and sustainable. Our shopping bags are made from trees. They are from the earth and return to the earth when they have served a useful life.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We wanted to be approachable, so we posted our email addresses on our website. Lesson learned — there are a lot of people out there that will try to sell you anything and everything if they can.

