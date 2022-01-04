Republican Candidate, Bud Pierce, Says ‘Oregon Doesn't Need Mandates to Handle Omicron Variant
Bud Pierce, candidate for Governor, says that Oregon has reason to be optimistic as we slowly defeat the pandemic and warns against more unnecessary mandates.
We have to be very careful not to allow the government or anyone to scare us with skewed facts.”SALEM, OR, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Bud Pierce, Republican candidate for Oregon Governor, says that Oregon has reason to be optimistic as we slowly defeat the pandemic and warns against more unnecessary mandates. As a medical doctor, Dr. Pierce has unique insights and access to information about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its variants.
— Dr. Bud Pierce, Oncologist and Candidate for Oregon Governor
Dr. Pierce confirms that while there is a spike of the new Omicron variant, “it’s not making a lot of people very sick, and we have access to more testing than we have had before,” he added.
Dr. Pierce cautions to be careful when listening to alarmists who say that hospitals are running at 90% capacity. “Our hospitals run at 90% capacity at all times,” he said.
As of Jan 2, 2021, out of 6,000 licensed hospital beds, there were about 520 people with the COVID-19 virus and 60 patients on ventilators. Dr. Pierce reported that “we have 1,000 licensed ICU ventilator beds. Yes, we need more beds, but we are OK right now.”
There are concerns that schools may again be shut down because of COVID-19 and its variants. Dr. Pierce emphasized that, fortunately, children were not as severely affected by this disease, unlike past plagues or pandemics. “It is tragic when any child dies,” Pierce said, “yet out of the 73.6 million people 18 or younger, less than one in 100,000 have died of COVID.”
Pierce is encouraged by the options we now have to fight the pandemic, including vaccines, Regeneron(r), natural immunity, and new therapeutics.
Pierce concludes, “We have to be very careful not to allow the government or anyone to scare us with skewed facts. We need to be able to make a living, give our children a good education and allow us to make our own health care decisions using good data and science.”
Bud Pierce, M.D, Ph.D. is a business owner and senior partner of Oregon Oncology Specialists, one of the last physician-owned practices on the West Coast. He announced his candidacy for governor on the Republican ticket in April 2021. Approved photos and biography can be found at www.BudPierce.org/newsroom. To arrange an interview with Dr. Pierce, email news@budpierce.org.
Media Relations
Bud Pierce for Governor
+1 971-720-1665
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn