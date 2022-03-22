Voice Life Uses Blockchain In Making Renewable Energy a Reality

Voice Life F-NFT Voice Life Granted Patents Continuous and Limitless Wireless Power

Blockchain is the building block for a whole new type of wireless power transmission network turning radio frequency waves into an energy asset and a currency.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We have a major new paradigm shift evolving to a decarbonized future. As part of this evolution Voice Life's focus is to provide a secure, clean, continuous and limitless power to a variety of electronic devices. By incorporating blockchain technology, artificial intelligence and structured algorithms to our device design, this combination enhances the efficiency to harvest AC electromagnetic waves from direct signal frequencies in the X-band.

Voice Life has now found a new way to share with everyone a revolutionary energy asset in the form of a Fractional Non-Fungible Token, also known as a F-NFT. The technology behind these F-NFTs has allowed us to store Voice Life's Intellectual Property on the blockchain and share the ownership of it with the F-NFT owners, all within the Binance's BNB Chain Ecosystem.

The Voice Life’s F-NFT product is the tokenization of its intellectual property that creates a brand-new vehicle for producing passive income for the F-NFT holders and, at the same time, generating revenue for Voice Life. This unique product will bring new diversity, safety, stability and liquidity to the F-NFT holders.

On March 28, 2022, via Binance NFT Premium Marketplace the initial 350 F-NFT’s will be available for purchase. Concurrently, Voice Life will be attending the biggest crypto event of the year "Binance Blockchain Week" in Dubai UAE. This public F-NFT sale includes the tokenization of Voice Life’s Intellectual Property which will consist of 3 rounds for a total of 4350 F-NFTs. In the first round we will offer only 350 F-NFTs to a global audience at a discounted price of $3500 per F- NFT. The second-round price of each F-NFT will be $4000 and the third-round price for each F-NFT will be $5000.

Benefits of owning the Voice Life’s F-NFT:

Our IP asset has been validated and authenticated with the issuance of granted US and International patents.

1) F-NFT owner has fractional ownership of Voice Life’s Intellectual Property and will be able to monetize the granted US and numerous International patents

2) The F-NFT owners will also have fractional ownership in any future international patents derived from these granted US patents

3) F-NFT owners will receive passive income from product royalties for up to 20 years

4) F-NFT owners will receive passive income from every license sold

5) F-NFT owners will be given access to our own F-NFT platform providing them with liquidity to trade, sell and benefit from the future growth and monetization of the Voice Life IP asset class.

How Does It All Work:

Non-Fungible Token (NFT) is a “one-of-a-kind” unit of data stored on a blockchain. Because of its unique properties an NFT can neither be replaced nor interchanged and it serves as the most secure proof of ownership. Traditionally, NFTs have represented digital art, sports memorabilia and even iconic tweets. However, Voice Life's Intellectual Property adaptation of a NFT, our F-NFT, is based upon a fractional ownership of its groundbreaking wireless power technology.

The Voice Life F-NFT will also have added security benefits, a unique Holographic certificate of ownership and a unique identifier. In addition, we are building our own F-NFT platform which will be beneficial for innovators, companies and other interested participants.

PR Inquiries