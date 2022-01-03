Submit Release
IUB Expands Interactive Mapping Tools with Statewide Incumbent Local Telephone Exchange Boundaries Map

Des Moines – The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) and the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) have collaborated to provide the public and utility stakeholders with an interactive map depicting wireline incumbent local telephone exchange boundaries in Iowa.  With the map’s release today, users now have the ability to access the online mapping tool located on the IUB's website.

The electronic tool offers a statewide geographic information system (GIS) map with layers that detail Iowa’s county boundaries, telephone area codes, incumbent local exchange areas, and telephone exchange boundaries. The IUB website, iub.iowa.gov, provides utility stakeholders and the public with an interactive viewer to browse the map’s layers, with the ability to zoom in or out and to print the sections of interest.  

The IUB began working with OCIO in September 2020 on an online GIS mapping tool and design of a GIS data warehouse for the IUB.  The IUB released its first interactive mapping, for statewide electric service providers, in April 2021.

The telephone exchange mapping tool will be the repository for up-to-date exchange boundary data pursuant to 199 Iowa Administrative Code 22.7, the rules for service territories. The online map replaces existing paper maps on file with the IUB.

The Incumbent Local Telephone Exchange Area Map can be accessed on the IUB website in the following locations:

  • The “Quick Links” column on the right side of the homepage under “View a Utility Service Area Map.”
  • “Regulated Industries” on the navigation bar, under the “Telecommunications” submenu.
  • “Online Services” on the navigation bar, under the “View a Utility Service Area Map” submenu.

