CCHR: Webinar for Mental Health Professionals – Changes to the Baker Act

Tampa Bay area attorney and former Assistant Public Defender of the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit, Carmen Miller, Esq., is the featured speaker at the seminar on mental health rights. The headquarters for CCHR Florida are located in downtown Clearwater. There were 15,457 involuntary psychiatric examinations initiated on senior citizens during 2018/2019 according to the Baker Act Reporting Center. It was reported during the Baker Act Task Force that an estimated 30% of the children being Baker Acted in Pinellas County alone did not meet the criteria. Florida law allows for a child of any age to be taken into custody and sent for an involuntary psychiatric examination.

The webinar will help professionals understand the legal context of the Baker Act as well as provide them with action steps to better protect vulnerable people.

More than 200,000 involuntary psychiatric examinations, called a Baker Act, were initiated during 2018/2019. An increase of 57.88% from 2008/2009 while the population increase was only 11.43%.” — Baker Act Reporting Center

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) is sponsoring a live complimentary webinar with attorney Carmen Miller, Esq. on January 15th at 1:00-2:30 on the subject of new changes to the Baker Act law. This webinar is designed for: Mental Health Counselors, Clinical Social Workers, Marriage Family Therapists and Master Social Workers.Ms. Miller has worked with CCHR – a non-profit, non-political, non-religious watchdog for over 8 years and before that as a public defender in the 13th Judicial district of Hillsborough County.The webinar Will be held on Saturday, January 15th from 1:00 – 2:30 online. To register go please call 800-782-2878 or register online by clicking here Ms. Miller, a legal expert on the subject of the Baker Act and how it relates to Human Rights will share her knowledge of how to stay within the law and uphold the rights of children and adults most at risk from violations of this act.According to the Baker Act Reporting Center, there were more than 200,000 involuntary psychiatric examinations, called a Baker Act, initiated during 2018/2019 which was an increase of 57.88% from 2008/2009 while the population increase was only 11.43%. The widespread use of the Baker Act is one reason why CCHR hosts seminars on the mental health law for those given the power to take a person into custody for an involuntary psychiatric examination. [1]This webinar will help professionals understand the legal context and intentions of the Baker Act. It will also enable them to identify the basic human rights impacted by it and the Act’s unintended consequences. They will also learn the action steps to protect themselves, children, and other vulnerable people as well as their patients.CCHR, a mental health watchdog organization dedicated solely to eradicating mental health abuse and enacting patient and consumer protections, has exposed many violations of the Baker Act over the years and has been instrumental in passing the Parents’ Bill of Rights which is designed to help resolve some of those violations and these changes will be discussed at this webinar.About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.Sources:[1] Baker Act Reporting Center https://www.usf.edu/cbcs/baker-act/documents/ba_usf_annual_report_2018_2019.pdf

As a parent in Florida, you have the right to be notified if your minor child is removed from school and taken to a receiving facility for a Baker Act.