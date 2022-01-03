Submit Release
Powerball Jackpot Exceeds Half-Billion Dollars

Mississippi Lottery player kicks off 2022 with $100,000 Powerball win

JACKSON, MISS. – The new year is ushering in big jackpots, with the combined jackpots for Powerball® and Mega Millions® topping an estimated $784 million. Meanwhile, one Mississippi Lottery player rang in the new year with a six-figure win.

The jackpot for the Monday, Jan. 3, Powerball drawing is up to $540 million; while the jackpot for the Tuesday, Jan. 4, Mega Millions drawing is up to $244 million. The jackpot for the Tuesday, Jan. 4, Mississippi Match 5 drawing is up to an estimated $65,000.

Ringing in the New Year

The New Year is already bringing good luck to one Mississippi Lottery player who won $100,000 from the Saturday, Jan. 1, Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased from Pearl Brandon LLC located at 3601 Hwy. 80 East in Pearl. The numbers randomly generated for the New Year’s drawing were: 6-12-39-48-50, with 7 as the Powerball.

New Year, New Games

Three new scratch-off games will be available for purchase at lottery retailers starting tomorrow.

  • Triple It ($1)—Approximate overall odds are 1:4.95. Win up to $5,000.
  • I Heart Cash ($2)—Approximate overall odds are 1:4.80. Win up to $15,000.
  • Win It All ($10). Approximate overall odds are 1:3.98. Win up to $200,000.

