BlackFin Tapped as Technology Training Partner by MortgageFlex
Industry consultancy will create and deploy training required to win new tech adoption.
We know that the key to achieving a positive return on any technology investment lies in achieving full adoption. If the lender’s staff won’t use the new tools, the lender won’t see the benefit.”DENVER, CO, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackFin Group, a management consulting firm serving the Banking and Mortgage Industries, has been named the primary training provider and partner by MortgageFlex Systems, Inc., a leading LOS and servicing provider. BlackFin Group will design and implement a new training methodology with the goal of increasing adoption for every new implementation of MortgageFlex technology.
— Keith Kemph, BlackFin Group CEO
“This is a great opportunity, not just for BlackFin but for our partner and every lender client MortgageFlex serves,” said Keith Kemph, President and CEO of BlackFin Group. “We have long known that the key to achieving a positive return on any technology investment lies in achieving full adoption. If the lender’s staff won’t use the new tools, the lender won’t see the benefit. A good training program will absolutely increase adoption.”
MortgageFlexONE is an intuitive loan origination system that operates on a modern relational database. It operates efficiently with manufactured homes and chattel loans. The LOS helps eliminate risk and lower the up-front work and expense involved in loan origination by allowing multiple users to work in the same loan file at one time. MortgageFlexONE also uses business rules to decrease cycle time and increase overall efficiency.
For mortgage servicers, MortgageFlex Systems provides software that manages all end-to-end servicing needs, including a complete digital experience for the customer to access payments, history, and data, as well as an automatic workflow queue-based system to save time. The solution can be deployed in weeks and generates all required reports while reducing yearly servicing costs.
“It makes more sense to deploy our internal resources on the creation of new tools and the maintenance of our existing platforms,” said Craig Bechtle, chief operating officer, MortgageFlex Systems. “With a partner like BlackFin Group, we know that helping our customers get the most out of the powerful software we create through excellent training is in good hands. We expect this to be a very successful partnership.”
About MortgageFlex Systems
MortgageFlex Systems was founded in 1980 in Jacksonville, FL for one reason – to simplify mortgage lending. After 38 years, we’re still focused on the mortgage industry and dedicated to providing lenders with smart software solutions. Our mission is to provide retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels with the most cost-effective LOS and servicing software. Our services include 24/7 support, hosting, managed services, and implementation. MortgageFlex Systems looks to cultivate a strong partnership and is dedicated to helping reach your optimal potential with our LOS, MortgageFlexONE- ‘The New Peak of Efficiency.’ www.mortgageflex.com (904) 356-2490.
About BlackFin Group
BlackFin Group is a management consulting firm that specializes in innovation, technology and business optimization in the banking and mortgage banking industry. We are skilled in the successful execution of your firms’ critical initiatives by providing best-in-class resources that ensure project success. For more information, contact the company at (303) 524-1907, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
Rick Grant
RGA Public Relations
+1 570-497-1026
rick.grant@rga-pr.com
