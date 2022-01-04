Agritecture To Host Pre-Event Urban Farm Planning Workshop At Indoor Ag-Con Las Vegas 2022
Agritecture will host the pre-event workshop, “Planning Your Commercial Urban Farming Business,” the day before Indoor Ag-Con opens, Feb 28 – Mar 1, 2022.
We are excited to partner with Agritecture to bring this educational opportunity to our audience. Growers are sure to find this workshop to be a great way to kick off their Indoor Ag-Con experience.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban and controlled environment agriculture advisory firm Agritecture will host the pre-event workshop, “Planning Your Commercial Urban Farming Business,” on Sunday, February 27, 2022 – the day before Indoor Ag-Con opens -- February 28 – March 1, 2022 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas, NV. Focused on providing participants with a clear understanding of how to think strategically and avoid mistakes when planning an urban farming business, the workshop will run from 2 – 5 pm.
— Brian Sullivan, partner, Indoor Ag-Con, LLC.
Participants will receive access to Agritecture Designer, Agritecture’s proprietary urban farm planning software. This workshop will utilize Agritecture Designer and participants will work in teams to complete a design workshop to explore how urban agriculture might fit in with their current projects or long-term goals.
Workshop participants will also meet and hear from some of Agritecture Designer Partners and Indoor Ag-Con exhibitors, including Ceres Greenhouse Solutions and Montel.
The Agritecture workshop is an optional pre-event workshop add-on available to Indoor Ag-Con attendees for just $150. To learn more and sign up, visit www.indoor.ag/agritecture-pre-event-workshop/
“We are excited to partner with Agritecture to bring this comprehensive educational opportunity to our grower audience,” says Brian Sullivan,” partner, Indoor Ag-Con, LLC. “Participants are sure to find this workshop to be a great way to kick off their Indoor Ag-Con experience. Not only will it help them strategically navigate the concurrent Indoor Ag-Con and National Grocers Association Show events that start the next day, the workshop also adds even more networking, market research, and partnership development opportunities for their businesses.”
Led by Agritecture’s Director of Digital Strategy, Ricky Stephens; Marketing & Sustainability Lead, Briana Zagami; and Director of Consulting, Djavid Amidi-Abraham, the workshop outline includes:
Lesson 1 | Introduction to Commercial Urban Farming
• Understanding the full spectrum of urban agriculture solutions & impact categories
• Key lessons learned from current case studies and past failures
• How to position your farm for success
Lesson 2 | Choosing Your Equipment, Crops & Marketing
• Greenhouse vs. Vertical Farm considerations
• An introduction to hydroponic systems
• Understanding lighting options, nutrient solutions, air flow, and CO2 enrichment
• How to conduct proper market research
• Marketing & selling your product
• Evaluating various sales channels
Lesson 3 | Presentations from Partners, including
• Ceres Greenhouse Solutions
• Montel
Design Workshop | Participants will be broken into teams
Teams will develop an urban farming concept based on a selected site location and parameters using Agritecture’s proprietary urban farm planning software, Agritecture Designer.
INDOOR AG-CON 2022 QUICK FACTS
WHAT: Premier trade show & conference for indoor |vertical farming and controlled environment
agriculture industry
WHEN: Monday, Feb. 28 – Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022
WHERE: Caesars Forum, 3911 Koval Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89101
INFO: For information on exhibiting or attending visit www.indoor.ag or email suzanne@indoor.ag
ABOUT INDOOR AG-CON LLC
Founded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con has emerged as the premier trade event for vertical farming | indoor agriculture, the practice of growing crops in indoor systems, using hydroponic, aquaponic and aeroponic techniques. Its events are crop-agnostic and touch all sectors of the business, covering produce, legal cannabis | hemp, alternate protein and non-food crops. In December 2018, three event industry professionals – Nancy Hallberg, Kris Sieradzki and Brian Sullivan – acquired Indoor Ag-Con LLC, setting the stage for further expansion of the event. More information: www.indoor.ag
ABOUT AGRITECTURE
Agritecture was founded by Henry Gordon-Smith in 2011 to help others navigate the crucial planning stage for their urban farming business and avoid costly mistakes. Since then, Agritecture has grown into the world’s leading advisory firm on urban and controlled environment agriculture, working with clients of all types - from entrepreneurs, to investors, to technology providers - in more than 35 countries. In recent years, Agritecture’s service offerings have evolved to meet industry needs beyond farm planning and include strategy, due diligence, market research, and more. For more information visit www.agritecture.com
Suzanne Pruitt
Indoor Ag-Con
+1 404-452-1884
email us here