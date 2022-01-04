KONA COFFEE FARM GIVES BACK
100% Kona coffee farm Kona Earth donates a percentage of proceeds with their Care In Every Cup program.
As new owners, it is enormously satisfying to be able to give back in our first month in business. As we grow Kona Earth, we plan to grow this give-back initiative as well”HOLUALOA, HI, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 100% Kona coffee farm Kona Earth makes giving back a priority. Their Care In Every Cup program donates a percentage of every purchase to their local, non-profit partner, Kohala Center.
— Joanie Wynn
As the new owners of Kona Earth Coffee, Steve and Joanie Wynn wanted to make giving back an integral part of their new business. The brand re-launched on Black Friday with a new e-commerce store that sells their Kona coffee and gifts farm-direct to consumers. ( https://konaearth.com/)
During the holiday season, a special gift item donated $5 of each purchase directly to Kohala Center and that, along with robust holiday sales, enabled the small family farm to donate $500.00.
Joanie Wynn said, “As new owners, it is enormously satisfying to be able to give back in our first month in business. As we grow Kona Earth, we plan to grow this give-back initiative as well, supporting local non-profits and the good works they do. That’s what Care In Every Cup is all about.”
Kona Earth’s non-profit partner, Kohala Center, is an independent research, education, and ‘aina (land) stewardship non-profit located in Waimea on the Big Island. They do important work protecting essential ecosystems on-island including the reefs, cloud forests, and farmland.
Cheryl Ka‘uhane Lupenui, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kohala Center comments, “At The Kohala Center, we believe the more we know about where our food, water, ancestors and, even coffee come from, the better we will care for these precious resources. Thus, Care in Every Cup is a great partnership to join a community that engages respectfully with ‘āina across generations here in Hawai‘i!”
Kohala Center runs educational programs for young people interested in agriculture, so the Wynns hope that, in the future, there may be an opportunity for their farm to serve as a living laboratory for students interested in Kona coffee farming.
A HISTORY OF GIVING BACK
As in all of their business ventures, Steve and Joanie Wynn have always made giving back a priority. The Emmy award-winning husband and wife team previously ran San Francisco Bay Area production company Bayside Entertainment. During their several decades as video producers, they always took on pro bono projects to support local non-profits, primarily in their home of Marin County.
The pair also self-funded projects which highlighted and celebrated the spirit of voluntourism. “Journeys for Good” was a documentary project for public television that highlighted international volunteer opportunities in Africa, Cambodia, and Nicaragua.
Another project, “American Companies Give Back” was produced virtually during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. Hosted by TV personality Ken Bastida, the series highlighted a dozen companies that make giving back a priority. Using original Zoom interviews and company-provided footage, the companies profiled included Numi Tea, Credo Beauty, Flir, Wag, Kiva, Afar, Drip Drop, and TCC, a large Verizon retailer located with over 800 US locations.
With Kona Earth Coffee, the Wynns will continue to incorporate their video and storytelling skills to shine a spotlight on their non-profit partners. “As much as we love to give back monetarily, an equal part of our goal is to bring awareness to our non-profit partners”, commented Steve. “As people learn about the good work that others are doing, they become inspired to get involved themselves.”
ABOUT KONA EARTH
Kona Earth Coffee is a family-owned and operated farm on the Big Island of Hawaii. Its authentic, single-estate, 100% Kona coffee is hand-picked and small-batch roasted for rich flavor and incredible freshness. Through its e-commerce store, Kona coffee and gift items are shipped farm-direct to coffee lovers on the mainland.
The Kona Coffee Belt is a tiny strip of land on the western side of Big Island, Hawaii. Just a few miles wide and about 30 miles long, the area has ideal conditions for growing exceptionally fine Arabica coffee. Kona Earth Coffee farm is situated at 2000 ft on the tropical slopes of the Hualalai volcano. The high mountain, “mauka” climate allows the coffee trees to grow lush. Cooler temperatures and ample rainfall make for ideal growing conditions. The fruit matures slowly, resulting in coffee beans of reach remarkable size and quality. Husband and wife owners Steve and Joanie Wynn oversee every phase of the coffee production process, from picking the cherry to pulping, drying, and small-batch roasting.
100% Kona Coffee is internationally known and commands some of the highest prices in the world. One of the few specialty coffees grown in the United States, Kona Coffee benefits from high farming standards, fair-wage labor, and stringent quality controls by the State of Hawaii.
Joanie Burton Wynn
Kona Earth, LLC
+1 808-498-4476
KonaEarthCoffee@gmail.com
