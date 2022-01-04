Rush Pro Development Appoints New Head Coach
This is such an exciting project. I am eager to develop the First team into an example for the academy to come alongside. I love the vision, the direction of Flatirons Rush.”SUPERIOR, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flatirons Rush is honored to welcome Brad Camp to the organization as the head soccer coach for the Rush Pro Development (USL League Two) franchise. Camp was hired into the role on Friday, December 24th and is expected to begin at the club shortly. The news of the hire was announced this past week by Joe Webb, the Sporting Director and President of Flatirons Rush. Webb gave the following comment when asked about the hire, “I’m ecstatic to have Coach Camp coming on board to lead the team for the 2022 season. I can tell in my conversations with Coach Camp that he is going to bring a mentality and culture that will be a great fit for our program. Brad has a great track record in coaching and is going to help grow our program into a national contender.”
— Coach Brad Camp
Camp is currently serving as the Head Coach at Colorado Christian University, a NCAA DII School. The past two years have both been program bests, breaking records in wins and goal differential, with CCU finishing the past season at 10-5-1. Camp brings a nice resume; he has had numerous years of coaching experience at places like East Tennessee State University and Maryville College. He also holds a B National Youth license from the United States Soccer Federation, with performance analysis diplomas from United Soccer Coaches.
When asked about the job, Camp replied that, “First, I wanted to give a big thanks to Joe Webb for trusting me with this project. Second, I would like to say that I am excited to get to work. The planning, recruiting, and development of our ideas has already started, and I cannot wait to hit the field. This is such an exciting project. I am eager to develop the First team into an example for the academy to come alongside. I love the vision, the direction of Flatirons Rush. Lastly, I am very eager to add my ideas and abilities into this group. We have a strong foundation and a good group in place from last year, and my goal is to provide a platform for the team to compete at the top of our conference. I am already buzzing after meeting a few of the players, and the season can’t come quick enough.”
For more information regarding Flatirons Rush, please visit www.flatironsrush.com or contact Joe Webb at jwebb@flatironsrush.com or 720-815-6755.
Joe Webb
Flatirons Rush Pro Development
+1 720-815-6755
jwebb@flatironsrush.com