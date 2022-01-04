Dentulu Partners with Independa to Deliver Teledentistry on Consumer TVs
Dentulu Offers Dental Consultations on LG TVs bringing Teledentistry and Other Dental Services Directly Into Consumers’ Homes
We are excited to be a part of this first of a kind offering–a Health Hub in your home from your television.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dentulu, the back-to-back Cellarant “Best of Class” Teledentistry technology winner at the American Dental Association’s annual meeting, has announced a global strategic partnership with Independa to bring valuable teledentistry services to the Independa Health Hub — an integrated ecosystem of healthy offerings — on 2021 and 2022 LG televisions.
— Dr. Arash Hakhamian
The Independa Health Hub provides consumers with bi-directional, easy to use video chat that allows users to connect with family and friends, healthcare providers, all in the comfort of their homes through their LG televisions.
“We are proud to partner with Dentulu to bring simplified teledentistry tools to millions of homes, empowering our customers to stay socially and clinically engaged, all from their familiar TV screen and the comfort of their home,” said Kian Saneii, founder and CEO of Independa.
Independa Health Hub users can register on their LG televisions to access Dentulu’s 24/7 dental services with savings of up to 50% off what they would pay during a regular in-office or emergency room visit. Through the Independa Health Hub, Dentulu’s dental services will be integrated seamlessly within the operating system of the LG televisions.
“We are excited to be a part of this first of a kind offering–a Health Hub in your home from your television. This partnership reinforces Dentulu’s ongoing mission to expand safe, convenient and affordable access to dental care from almost any device, now including smart televisions,” said Dr. Arash Hakhamian, founder and CEO of Dentulu. “Whether patients are looking for an emergency dentist or simply want a second opinion, Dentulu’s TeleDentists are a click away and available nationwide to help.”
The expansion of Dentulu’s services onto LG televisions complements their placement on the Walgreens mobile app and website where millions of consumers can currently find dental services under the “Find Care” section from the comfort of their homes.
About Dentulu’s Technology & Services:
Dentulu’s technology transforms mobile phones, computers, and smart televisions into a consultation engagement window enabling consumers, caregivers, businesses and medical facilities to access a licensed dentist for any dental related concerns. Dentulu’s users benefit from a host of on demand dental services that can be addressed virtually or through customized mail order services. For any dental work that requires a traditional office visit, Dentulu refers to its trusted network of local dentists and to a growing number of traveling dentists who provide concierge mobile dentistry.
Some Dentulu services include:
• 24/7 emergency dental consultations
• Prescriptions sent to local pharmacy
• Second opinions
• Shop for products
• Educational videos & content
• Specialty referrals
• At home saliva testing
• Payment plans for any dental work
• Tooth replacement dentures
• Remote patient monitoring
About Dentulu:
Founded in 2018, Dentulu, Inc, is the innovator of numerous award-winning dental solutions that help both dental patients and dental professionals advance oral and general health. Dentulu’s professional Teledentistry solution is a repeat winner of the Cellarant best of class technology and provides the most comprehensive Telemedicine offerings in the dental industry through its mobile applications and direct website access. In 2021, Dentulu teamed up with The TeleDentists to provide the largest network of licensed virtual dentists in the United States enabling remote engagement for millions of dental patients across the nation 24/7/365.
The MouthCAM TM, Dentulu’s consumer dental scope, is an affordable intraoral camera that can be purchased by consumers online at MouthCam.com or can be provided to patients by their dental professional. The MouthCAM mimics professional dental cameras and allows patients to send videos and pictures of their oral cavity to their dentist remotely. The MouthCAM provides a key hardware component to remote patient monitoring using Teledentistry and can connect to LG televisions as well as mobile phones and computers.
About Independa:
Founded in 2009, Independa, Inc, is the innovator of the award-winning TV-based social engagement, education and care platform. Through its software subscription platform, Independa enables the best yet most simplified remote engagement for those most difficult to reach, most socially isolated, and most expensive to care for — whether professionally or through family and friends. Independa transforms a person’s standard TV into a bi-directional engagement window to the world, enabling caregivers and loved ones alike to connect with the TV through a standard browser or an iOS or Android app. For senior living communities, homecare organizations, PACE programs and hospitals, Independa improves residents’ quality of life and care, while increasing organizational effectiveness and operational efficiencies across the care continuum. Independa helps people stay at their residence of choice longer, safer and more comfortably, delivering on the joys and possibilities of a Life, Connected™.
