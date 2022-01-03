IUB Receives Top Scores in PHMSA Pipeline and Gas Safety Program Evaluation

(Des Moines) – The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) has received top scores from federal evaluators for its 2020 pipeline safety program activities. The evaluation was conducted in September by the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), which is authorized by U.S. Code to monitor state pipeline safety.

The evaluation included assessment of the overall performance of the state’s pipeline safety program through observation of on-site pipeline operator inspections by IUB staff and an electronic review of annual progress report documents and pipeline program procedures and records. Progress report scoring was based on a set of metrics related to leak management, incident investigations, damage prevention program, inspector qualification, inspection, and enforcement activities.

On the progress report review, the IUB Gas Pipeline Safety Program scored 50 out of 50 possible points. On the program evaluation review, the IUB Gas Safety Programs each scored 100 out of 100 possible points.

The annual evaluation is designed to ensure compliance with the Pipeline Safety Act requirements and to provide information that will allow PHMSA to determine Iowa’s total pipeline safety grant score for the upcoming year.