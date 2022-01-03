DIGITENT PODCASTS WELCOMES ELLIE KRIEGER TO ITS NETWORK STAR LAUNCHES “ONE REAL GOOD THING”

Ellie Krieger - One Real Good Thing Ellie Krieger's new podcast

There are small, realistic changes that can really transform your health. Together with my guests, friends and listeners we’ll be exploring these simple changes to improve your health and happiness.” — Ellie Krieger

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digitent Podcasts is excited to partner with renowned chef, nutritionist and Food Network star Ellie Krieger as she launches her newest show, “One Real Good Thing”. It’s an easy, uplifting podcast that can be found at www.digitentpodcasts.com .

“There are small, realistic changes that most anyone can make that can really transform their health,” says Ellie Krieger, “and together with my guests, friends and listeners we’ll be exploring simple changes that they’ve made to improve their health and happiness.”

“We’re very excited to work with Ellie,” Digitent’s CEO Marty Avallone added, “together, we want to help deliver simple steps to make listeners lives more happy and healthy – something everyone needs.”

About One Real Good Thing and Digitent Podcasts

The podcast can be found on www.digitentpodcasts.com or wherever you get your podcasts. For more on Ellie see https://www.elliekrieger.com/

Digitent Podcasts is a network of trusted health and wellness podcast programs that will engage, entertain and educate to empower a healthier future for all.