Submit Release
News Search

There were 441 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,809 in the last 365 days.

DIGITENT PODCASTS WELCOMES ELLIE KRIEGER TO ITS NETWORK STAR LAUNCHES “ONE REAL GOOD THING”

A podcast with Ellie Krieger - One Real Good Thing

Ellie Krieger - One Real Good Thing

A new podcast with Ellie Krieger

Ellie Krieger's new podcast

One Real Good Thing is a podcast that helps listeners map a more joyful, healthy life.

There are small, realistic changes that can really transform your health. Together with my guests, friends and listeners we’ll be exploring these simple changes to improve your health and happiness.”
— Ellie Krieger

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digitent Podcasts is excited to partner with renowned chef, nutritionist and Food Network star Ellie Krieger as she launches her newest show, “One Real Good Thing”. It’s an easy, uplifting podcast that can be found at www.digitentpodcasts.com .

“There are small, realistic changes that most anyone can make that can really transform their health,” says Ellie Krieger, “and together with my guests, friends and listeners we’ll be exploring simple changes that they’ve made to improve their health and happiness.”

“We’re very excited to work with Ellie,” Digitent’s CEO Marty Avallone added, “together, we want to help deliver simple steps to make listeners lives more happy and healthy – something everyone needs.”

About One Real Good Thing and Digitent Podcasts

One Real Good Thing is a podcast that helps listeners map a more joyful, healthy life. The podcast can be found on www.digitentpodcasts.com or wherever you get your podcasts. For more on Ellie see https://www.elliekrieger.com/

Digitent Podcasts is a network of trusted health and wellness podcast programs that will engage, entertain and educate to empower a healthier future for all.

Kerry Tracy
Digitent Podcasts
+1 917-734-9813
email us here

You just read:

DIGITENT PODCASTS WELCOMES ELLIE KRIEGER TO ITS NETWORK STAR LAUNCHES “ONE REAL GOOD THING”

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.