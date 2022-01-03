Nightly Lane Reductions Set For I-515 Next Week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – In preparation for the second phase of the I-515 (US 95) Eastern Avenue bridge demolition, southbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Las Vegas Boulevard and Eastern Avenue several nights next week.

In addition, this work requires overnight ramp closures and the reduction of Eastern Avenue under I-515 to two lanes. Please take note of the various times for restrictions.

Next week’s schedule is as follows:

From 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3 until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4

Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane between Las Vegas Boulevard and Eastern Avenue

Eastern Avenue reduced to two lanes below the I-515 structure

From 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4 until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5

Eastern Avenue reduced to two lanes below the I-515 structure

From 12:01 a.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday

Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane between Las Vegas Boulevard and Eastern Avenue From Wednesday, Jan. 5 until Thursday, Jan. 6 ** Note times **

From 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., Eastern Avenue reduced to two lanes below the I-515 structure

From 9 p.m. until 3 a.m., the Las Vegas Boulevard onramp to southbound I-515 closed

From 9 p.m. until 3 a.m., the Eastern Avenue offramp from southbound I-515 closed From 12:01 a.m. until 5 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6

Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane between Las Vegas Boulevard and Eastern Avenue From 12:01 a.m. until 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7

Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane between Las Vegas Boulevard and Eastern Avenue

The north side of the Eastern Avenue bridge is scheduled to be demolished in mid-January, which will result in a nine-day closure of Eastern Avenue at the structure.

This work is part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s $40 million I-515 viaduct rehabilitation project near downtown Las Vegas.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

For additional information, please visit i515project.com or call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505. If you would like to receive project alerts, text 515PROJECT to 775-242-9168.