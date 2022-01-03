Troop B Weekly Report 12/27/21-01/02/22
Week Beginning: 12/27/2021 – 01/02/2022
Troop/ Unit: Maine State Police -
# of School Visits conducted – 0
# of Use of Force Incidents – 0
# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 2
# of Minimum Shifts used – 19
# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0
# of DV Arrests – 0
12/20/21
12/26/2021
12/27/2021
12/27/2021 -12/31/2021
Trooper Willard stopped (4) vehicles for Suspended Registration. All drivers were summonsed accordingly.
12/29/2021
Tr. Lemieux was traveling north on I-295 in Portland. At this time, he observed a vehicle quickly approaching him in lane one. On radar Tr. Lemieux saw the vehicle was traveling 80mph in a posted 50mph zone. Tr. Lemieux stopped the driver and cited him appropriately.
Tr. Lemieux was clearing a stop on I-295 in Portland when a truck passed him with a defective exhaust. Tr. Lemieux followed the vehicle into Portland and saw a defective brake light. The vehicle pulled into the Park and Ride on Marginal Way. Tr. Lemieux stopped the vehicle and the driver jumped out and started walking towards the front of the vehicle. The driver yelled at Tr. Lemieux and finally got back into the vehicle after he was ordered to several times. The driver originally provided his brother’s name and date of birth. The driver later provided his name as being Charles Corant of Fryeburg. CORANT had a revoked driver’s license. Inspecting the vehicle, it was found it had a fictitious inspection. The vehicle was towed and CORANT was issued a summons.
12/31/2021
Tr. Lemieux stopped a vehicle in Durham for expired inspection. He made contact with the driver who was identified as Sharod Nunes of Freeport. Nunes had a revoked driver’s license and was on probation and bail. NUNES was searched and issued a summons. The passenger who had an active license drove the vehicle away. Tr. Nilsen assisted with the stop.
01/01/2022
Tr. Willard stopped a vehicle for traveling 95 mph in a posted 65 mph zone. The operator John Kelley (20) was summonsed accordingly.
Tr. Willard stopped a vehicle for traveling 87 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. The operator Taylor McKay (21) was summonsed accordingly.