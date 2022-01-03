Troop B Weekly Report 12/27/21-01/02/22

Week Beginning: 12/27/2021 – 01/02/2022

Troop/ Unit: Maine State Police - Troop B

# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of Use of Force Incidents – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 2

# of Minimum Shifts used – 19

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 0

12/20/21

Tr. Watson and Tr. Gleaton were in Livermore when they noticed a vehicle plowed in on the side of the road. Tr. Watson and Tr. Gleaton found empty twisted tea cans in the vehicle and on the ground outside the vehicle, as well as a prescription containing suboxone prescribed to Christina Noll. The vehicle was registered to a person who is deceased. Tr. Gleaton was unable to contact Noll. The vehicle was towed, and the plates were seized. The suboxone was seized for safekeeping.

12/26/2021

Tr. Gleaton stopped a motor vehicle that had a suspended registration since September 2021 for failure to pay tolls. The plate covering was also heavily tinted, as well as the driver and passenger windows. Tr. Gleaton issued a VSAC for failure to register.

12/27/2021

Tr. Knight stopped a vehicle in Bridgton for multiple vehicle violations at 1300 hours. Tr. Knight determined the operator was impaired and she was arrested. Tr. Knight summonsed the operator for OUI and DTE.

Tr. Knight was called out to an overdose in Hiram. The subject’s father administered two doses of Narcan prior to Rescue’s arrival. The subject was stable upon Rescue’s arrival but was transported. Tr. Knight arrived on scene after the subject’s transport. 1g of Fentanyl was seized.

12/27/2021 -12/31/2021

Trooper Willard stopped (4) vehicles for Suspended Registration. All drivers were summonsed accordingly.

12/29/2021

Tr. Lemieux was traveling north on I-295 in Portland. At this time, he observed a vehicle quickly approaching him in lane one. On radar Tr. Lemieux saw the vehicle was traveling 80mph in a posted 50mph zone. Tr. Lemieux stopped the driver and cited him appropriately.

Tr. Lemieux was clearing a stop on I-295 in Portland when a truck passed him with a defective exhaust. Tr. Lemieux followed the vehicle into Portland and saw a defective brake light. The vehicle pulled into the Park and Ride on Marginal Way. Tr. Lemieux stopped the vehicle and the driver jumped out and started walking towards the front of the vehicle. The driver yelled at Tr. Lemieux and finally got back into the vehicle after he was ordered to several times. The driver originally provided his brother’s name and date of birth. The driver later provided his name as being Charles Corant of Fryeburg. CORANT had a revoked driver’s license. Inspecting the vehicle, it was found it had a fictitious inspection. The vehicle was towed and CORANT was issued a summons.

12/31/2021

Tr. Lemieux stopped a vehicle in Durham for expired inspection. He made contact with the driver who was identified as Sharod Nunes of Freeport. Nunes had a revoked driver’s license and was on probation and bail. NUNES was searched and issued a summons. The passenger who had an active license drove the vehicle away. Tr. Nilsen assisted with the stop.

01/01/2022

Tr. Willard stopped a vehicle for traveling 95 mph in a posted 65 mph zone. The operator John Kelley (20) was summonsed accordingly.

Tr. Willard stopped a vehicle for traveling 87 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. The operator Taylor McKay (21) was summonsed accordingly.