AccrueMe® Is Proud To Announce It Can Now Support & Invest In Spanish Speaking Amazon Sellers

AccrueMe® Now Supports & Invests In Spanish Speaking Amazon Sellers Furthering Its Mission To Support Underserved Businesses & Communities

PEARL RIVER, NEW YORK, USA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AccrueMe® LLC, the leading business-friendly funding solution for Amazon Sellers, today announced that it has expanded its team to be able to support investments in Spanish speakers selling on Amazon.com.

To further the mission of providing business-friendly growth capital to traditionally underserved businesses, AccrueMe has added team members that can provide support to Amazon Sellers that prefer to speak in their native language of Spanish.

Don Henig, Co-Founder of AccrueMe said “Our mission is to provide profitable Amazon sellers with the capital they need to grow. There are thousands of successful Amazon.com sellers that are more comfortable communicating in Spanish and as investment partners in Amazon Sellers, it is important that we have the capabilities to communicate with our partners in a way that they are comfortable. That is why we are expanding our partner-facing team to include Spanish-speaking investment experts.”

According to the SBA, the number of Hispanic business owners in the US has grown 34% in the last 10 years compared to just 1 percent for all other small businesses. A recent CNBC article highlights how “Despite being the fastest-growing segment of the U.S. small business ecosystem, Latinos continue to struggle to secure capital from national banks.”

More than half of AccrueMe’s portfolio companies are minority-owned small businesses. The addition of Spanish-speaking business analysts and support specialists to AccrueMe’s team will allow AccrueMe to further support business owners that are underserved by traditional financial institutions with $10,000 to $1,000,000 in growth funding for their Amazon businesses.

Patricio Tellez, Co-Founder of ALGO+ and AccrueMe Advisory Board Member said; “We help thousands of native Spanish speakers in the USA and around the world sell on Amazon.com. Members of our community often experience unique challenges when obtaining growth funding for their businesses. We’re proud to be a driving force behind AccrueMe’s initiative to empower business owners that are more comfortable communicating in their native language of Spanish. With this initiative, more members of our community will now be able to tap into the unique hyper-growth funding AccrueMe provides.”

As part of this new initiative, AccrueMe has also launched a Spanish version of its website which you can visit at https://www.accrueme.com/home-esp

About AccrueMe®:

AccrueMe® is a one-of-a-kind fintech company based in New York offering unique growth capital to Amazon Sellers with no required payments and no loss of ownership. As the top-rated business-friendly funding source for Amazon Sellers, AccrueMe invests in the Seller on a temporary basis and doesn't receive any permanent ownership. Interested Sellers can access tools to customize strategies and get funded at AccrueMe.com.