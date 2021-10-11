AccrueMe® Is Investing $10 thousand to $1 million In Minority Owned Small Businesses Selling Products on Amazon.com

Over 65% of the small businesses AccreueMe invests in are minority and/or women owned businesses.



PEARL RIVER, NY, USA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AccrueMe®, the leading business-friendly funding solution for Amazon Sellers, today announced that 65% of its active portfolio companies are minority or women owned small businesses.

AccrueMe invests in businesses that sell on the Amazon.com marketplace using a unique profit share model that does not charge interest and does not require monthly payments, personal guarantees, or credit checks.

Don Henig, co-founder of AccrueMe said; “Minority and women owned businesses make up a large part of our investment portfolio at AccrueMe and the reality is that minority owned businesses are some of the best run 3rd party sellers on Amazon. Unfortunately, these groups tend to have less access to traditional funding sources and we are glad that our innovative model has been embraced by Amazon sellers of diverse backgrounds.”

Third-party sellers on Amazon account for over 60% of the sales on Amazon.com and nearly all of those third-party sellers are small and medium sized businesses. According to Amazon, 48% of the businesses selling in the Amazon.com store are women owned. This year, Amazon launched multiple programs to empower minority & women owned small businesses including the “Black Business Accelerator.”

Last week, AccrueMe’s co-founder Don Henig was featured on the “Women on Amazon” podcast and in the coming weeks AccrueMe plans to announce additional initiatives designed to help women and minority owned small businesses grow.

If you’re a small business selling on Amazon that is looking for business-friendly growth capital, you can apply for an instant funding estimate by visiting AccrueMe’s website: app.accrueme.com.

About AccrueMe®:

AccrueMe® is a one-of-a-kind fintech company based in New York offering unique growth capital to Amazon Sellers with no required payments and no loss of ownership. As the top-rated business-friendly funding source for Amazon Sellers, AccrueMe invests in the Seller on a temporary basis and doesn't receive any permanent ownership. Interested Sellers can access tools to customize strategies and get funded at AccrueMe.com.

