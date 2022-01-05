Patricio Tellez of ALGO+, Largest Community of Latino Amazon Sellers In The World, Joins AccrueMe’s New Advisory Board

Patricio Tellez ALGO+ Amazon Experts

Patricio Tellez Co-Founder of ALGO+, The Largest Community of Latino Amazon Sellers In The World, Joins AccrueMe’s New Advisory Board

I especially look forward to helping AccrueMe get more capital invested into Amazon.com sellers of Hispanic descent like those that I work with every day.” — Patricio Tellez

PEARL RIVER, NEW YORK, USA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AccrueMe® LLC, the leading business-friendly funding solution for Amazon Sellers, today announced that it has appointed Patricio Tellez Jr. & Patricio Tellez Sr. to its advisory board to help the company better support successful Amazon Sellers.

The Tellez’s are the first additions to AccrueMe’s new Advisory Board which the company expects to grow to roughly a dozen advisors in 2022. The Tellez’s have depths of experience in e-commerce as sellers, advisors, and educators.

Patricio Tellez Jr. is the co-founder of ALGO+ US/CA and ALGO+ Mexico which specializes in training and supporting over 7,500 Spanish-speaking Amazon Sellers across North America. Tellez also sells on Amazon every day and consults for large consumer product conglomerates across the US and Mexico with a special focus on cross-border opportunities in Mexico for US-based businesses.

Patricio Tellez Jr. said, “What AccrueMe is doing to help Amazon Sellers grow is truly Amazing. AccrueMe has the power to help Amazon sellers grow exponentially even when they don’t have a lot of their own capital resources to invest. I’ve known and worked with the AccrueMe team for many years and it is an honor to be working more closely with them on AccrueMe. I especially look forward to helping AccrueMe get more capital invested into Amazon.com Sellers of Hispanic descent like those that I work with every day.”

Patricio Tellez Sr. has helped thousands of people build online businesses over the last 10 years with expertise in Private Label and Wholesale selling strategies. Prior to falling in love with e-commerce, he had the opportunity to work as a top executive in several large companies across several industries while at the same time participating as co-founder of several successful ventures in Central and South America, Europe, and the USA.

Pat Tellez Sr. says “Training and coaching have been a very important ingredient in my journey through different industries and companies, I greatly enjoy training and seeing how a person's life can improve when they learn! I am convinced that this arises from a personal need to learn, I have never stopped learning, and never will.”

Tellez continues; “When I first learned about the AccrueMe opportunity for e-commerce sellers, I immediately got interested in getting involved in making this product available to our e-commerce students. Money for products is always needed, especially when you start growing by selling the right products. I haven’t heard of any other financing option like the one that is offered by AccrueMe. We need to get the word out there!”

When discussing the new Advisory Board Members, Don Henig Co-Founder of AccrueMe said; “The Tellez Family is well known in the e-commerce space for not only leading one the largest communities of Spanish speaking e-commerce sellers in North America with ALGO+ but also for really caring about the small business owners they work with. I’m looking forward to working closely with them to better serve Amazon Sellers across the world.”

AccrueMe plans to announce new additions to the Advisory Board in the coming weeks.

As part of joining the Advisory Board, ALGO+ has also invested in AccrueMe’s equity.



Leer en Español >>

About AccrueMe®:

AccrueMe® is a one-of-a-kind fintech company based in New York offering unique growth capital to Amazon Sellers with no required payments and no loss of ownership. As the top-rated business-friendly funding source for Amazon Sellers, AccrueMe invests in the Seller on a temporary basis and doesn't receive any permanent ownership. Interested Sellers can access tools to customize strategies and get funded at AccrueMe.com.