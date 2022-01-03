Secretary of State’s Office Hosts 2022 Legislative Blackout Tutorial

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, January 3, 2022—MONTGOMERY, AL—A tutorial pertaining to the upcoming Legislative Blackout Period for the 2022 Regular Legislative Session will be offered by the Office of the Secretary of State’s legal team, Hugh Evans and Sarah Telofski, with assistance from Alabama Ethics Commission Executive Director Tom Albritton, on Thursday, January 13, 2022 in the Capitol Auditorium. The tutorial is primarily focused on candidates for legislative and statewide offices. The tutorial will be free of cost.

The Legislative Blackout Period prohibits candidates for legislative and statewide office from soliciting, accepting, or receiving contributions during the period in which the Legislature is convened in session. However, the fundraising prohibition does not apply within 120 days of any primary, runoff, or general election. Best practices, based on the Code of Alabama (1975) and applicable Attorney General Opinions, will be covered during this tutorial.

The first day of the 2022 Legislative Session and Legislative Blackout Period is January 11, 2022. The last day of the 2022 Legislative Blackout Period (120 days prior to the Primary Election) is January 24, 2022.

Tutorial Details: Legislative and Statewide Candidates Only

Thursday, January 13, 2022

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. CST

State Capitol Auditorium

600 Dexter Avenue

Montgomery, AL 36130

Tutorial Details: Lobbyists, Associations, etc.

Thursday, January 13, 2022

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST

State Capitol Auditorium

600 Dexter Avenue

Montgomery, AL 36130

For more information about the Legislative Blackout Period, call the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210.

