Discover Your Greatness - A Virtual Summit for Women
One Great Summit. Four Great Speakers. Live on January 13, 2022 from 9am - 2pm, CST.
Female Entrepreneurs Who are Ready to Level Up, Discover Your Greatness!”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is a virtual summit. All participants will join the summit by ZOOM.
— Marsha Lynn Hudson
It is time to dream again. Hope again. Believe again. It all starts with your mindset.
Many women have a dream in their hearts and a passion to do something great in their lives. Sometimes, we get stuck in "the middle". At the beginning, we are on fire about our dreams and goals, then the middle hits. In the middle, it is taking too long, someone has talked us out of our dreams, or life just took over. And we just stopped.
This summit is for you if…
- You want 2022 to be the year you start to live your best life
- You are starting a business or want to grow one
- You want to have financial freedom and independence
- You want a career change or need some direction
- You have put your dreams and goals off far too long
What happens when we put our dreams on hold? What happens when one dream dies? Take your foot off neutral and live another one of your dreams. At this summit, you will get what you need to get those dreams out of your head and into your reality.
Life has a way of throwing distractions our way. The hustle and bustle of everyday life can take its toll on us. We can't just keep our heads in the clouds and continue to do things the same way year after year. It is time to DISCOVER YOUR GREATNESS! Make 2022 the year for you!
Some people dream of success while others get up each morning and make it happen. Mark your calendar to get up on January 13 and get ready to make your dreams happen in 2022.
Register today for only $47 at https://coursecraft.net/courses/Bbjbn/splash.
Spread the success and register a friend too. But hurry, the price goes up on January 5, 2022.
