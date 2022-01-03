Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 4, 2022

 

 

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Columbiana

Buckeye Online School for Success

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Coshocton

New Castle Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of South Euclid

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Cleveland State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Strongsville City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Darke

Mississinawa Valley Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Franklin

Canal Winchester Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Kids Care Elementary

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Expositions Commission

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Shixi Chen

 MED

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Gallia

Gallia County Family and Children First Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Geauga

Chester Township

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Guernsey

Village of Pleasant City

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Reading Community City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Harrison

Community Improvement Corporation of Harrison County

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Harrison County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson

Village of New Alexandria

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Madison Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lawrence

Decatur Township

 FFR  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Licking

Licking Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Brighton Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

Monclova Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Western Reserve Joint Fire District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

Zane State College

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Paulding

Paulding County Family and Children First Council

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Perry

Bearfield Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pike

Pike County Joint Vocational School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Portage

Kent State University - WKSU Radio Station

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Sandusky

Sandusky County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Seneca

Reed Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of New Riegel

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Michael J. Vaporis, D.D.S.

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Revere Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Sagamore Hills Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Warren

Little Miami Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Warren County Career Center

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Washington

City of Marietta

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Waterford Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Wyandot

City of Upper Sandusky

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Community Improvement Corporation of the Sycamore Area

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Sycamore

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

 
           

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

