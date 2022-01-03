Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Columbiana
Buckeye Online School for Success
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Coshocton
New Castle Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
City of South Euclid
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Cleveland State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Strongsville City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Darke
Mississinawa Valley Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Franklin
Canal Winchester Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Kids Care Elementary
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Ohio Expositions Commission
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Shixi Chen
MED
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Gallia
Gallia County Family and Children First Council
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Geauga
Chester Township
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Guernsey
Village of Pleasant City
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
Reading Community City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Harrison
Community Improvement Corporation of Harrison County
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Harrison County
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Jefferson
Village of New Alexandria
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lake
Madison Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lawrence
Decatur Township
FFR IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Licking
Licking Metropolitan Housing Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Lorain
Brighton Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lucas
Monclova Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Mahoning
Western Reserve Joint Fire District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Muskingum
Zane State College
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Paulding
Paulding County Family and Children First Council
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Perry
Bearfield Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Pike
Pike County Joint Vocational School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Portage
Kent State University - WKSU Radio Station
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Sandusky
Sandusky County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Seneca
Reed Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of New Riegel
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Summit
Michael J. Vaporis, D.D.S.
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Revere Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Sagamore Hills Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Trumbull
Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Warren
Little Miami Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Warren County Career Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Washington
City of Marietta
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Waterford Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Wyandot
City of Upper Sandusky
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Community Improvement Corporation of the Sycamore Area
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Sycamore
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
