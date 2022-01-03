For Immediate Release:

January 3, 2022

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Columbiana Buckeye Online School for Success IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Coshocton New Castle Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga City of South Euclid 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Cleveland State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Strongsville City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Darke Mississinawa Valley Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Franklin Canal Winchester Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Kids Care Elementary IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Ohio Expositions Commission IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Shixi Chen MED 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Gallia Gallia County Family and Children First Council 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Geauga Chester Township 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Guernsey Village of Pleasant City 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton Reading Community City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Harrison Community Improvement Corporation of Harrison County 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Harrison County 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Jefferson Village of New Alexandria 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lake Madison Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lawrence Decatur Township FFR IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Licking Licking Metropolitan Housing Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Lorain Brighton Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lucas Monclova Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Mahoning Western Reserve Joint Fire District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Muskingum Zane State College IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Paulding Paulding County Family and Children First Council IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Perry Bearfield Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Pike Pike County Joint Vocational School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Portage Kent State University - WKSU Radio Station IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Sandusky Sandusky County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Seneca Reed Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of New Riegel 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Summit Michael J. Vaporis, D.D.S. MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Revere Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Sagamore Hills Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Trumbull Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Warren Little Miami Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Warren County Career Center 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Washington City of Marietta 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Waterford Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Wyandot City of Upper Sandusky 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Community Improvement Corporation of the Sycamore Area 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Sycamore 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

